GERMAN HEAVY METAL band Rammstein played in Dublin’s RDS last night – and could apparently be heard for miles across the city.

Some 38,000 concert-goers were estimated to have attended the gig, and about 8,500 were allowed in the “Feuerzone”, the name given to the standing area in front of the stage.

Dublin City Council’s Air and Noise monitor shows a significant spike in noise measured at 10pm. The monitor shows a peak of 63.77 decibels at 10:15pm – having been only 48.13 decibels at 9:40pm.

People across Dublin took to social media to share their amazement at being able to hear the concert from locations all across Dublin, including Crumlin, Rathmines, Cabra, and Stoneybatter.

One user took to X to ask: “Can I hear Rammstein in Phibsborough or is that another gig?” to which someone replied that they could hear the band from Baldoyle.

Advertisement

A screenshot of DCC's Air and Noise monitor from yesterday. Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

It was the band’s first concert in Ireland since 2012. Formed in Berlin in 1994, the five-piece band were forced to cancel their Belfast show after a number of attempts to reschedule due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The concert featured flamethrowers, light showings, pyrotechnics and confetti. At one point, the band took to crowd surfing in inflatable dinghies.

The outdoor stage took a number of days to build. Fans travelled across the world to see them perform in the RDS – something Dubliners can anticipate will be tenfold this weekend with Taylor Swift set to take to the stage in the Aviva Stadium.

Attendees have labelled the experience as “bucket list stuff” and “life affirming”.

The band are continuing on their European tour, playing their next concert on Thursday in Belgium.