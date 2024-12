THE HSE IS “focusing on every lever to keep everyone safe” amid a “rapid increase” in the number of people in hospital with flu.

Some 869 were in hospital with the flu this morning, compared to 530 people last Sunday, according to the HSE.

On Friday of this week, there were 742 people admitted, which increased to 809 yesterday.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said he expects this figure to reach around 900 in the coming week.

Gloster said the HSE is taking “several measures to prepare for the potential surge in hospitalisations and intensive care admissions due to the flu”.

The HSE CEO said the intensive care capacity is currently managing, with 323 available beds and 300 people in ICU.

“Though not all of them are flu cases, the flu adds pressure to the wider system,” said Gloster.

Between 20 and 27 of December, 34,400 people attended emergency departments, which is a marked increase on 27,800 for the same period last year.

Advertisement

Some 8,500 patients were also admitted to hospital during this period, compared to 7,800 last year.

But despite this, Gloster said there are “fewer people on trolleys”.

“Record discharges over the course of this seven-day period is keeping the system to some degree stable,” added Gloster.

Gloster also said that the “overall patient flow system is moving better than last year” and he added that the “healthcare system is focusing on every lever to keep the patient flow system moving and keep everyone safe”.

He said the healthcare system has “ramped up measures in the community, including longer GP opening hours and increased out-of-hours services”.

Meanwhile, the HSE is seeking the public’s assistance in curtailing the spread of flu by staying at home if you have symptoms.

The public is also advised to seek treatment from the pharmacy, GP, GP Out of Hours, and injury units for non-life-threatening conditions such as fractures and burns.

People are also asked to cooperate with staff should hospital visiting restrictions be in place due to flu and other circulating infections, and to continue practicing infection prevention measures such as handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes.

The HSE has also urged anyone with breathing difficulties or chest pain to attend the emergency department for treatment or call 112/999 in an emergency, while patients with non-life-threatening conditions should seek healthcare in the community.