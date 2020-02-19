Tributes paid to rapper Pop Smoke (20) who was shot at his California home

TRIBUTES HAVE BEGUN to pour in for rapper Pop Smoke who was reportedly shot dead at his home during a burglary.

US news outlets NBC and TMZ are reporting that the 20-year-old rapper, who’s real name is Bashar Jackson, was at home when two men entered and shots were fired.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital in West Hollywood earlier today.

The death was confirmed by his record label Republic Records which tweeted: “We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”

Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent and Chance The Rapper are among the stars who have paid tribute.

Minaj wrote on Instagram: “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”

Chance The Rapper said: “Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh.”

Pop Smoke released his breakout record Welcome to the Party in 2019. It featured on his first mixtape Meet the Woo.

He was due to play a string of shows in the UK in April.

He was also on the bill for Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park in July.