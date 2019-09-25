Gardaí concerned for 42-year-old man missing from Co Limerick since Monday

Raymond Collins Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man missing from the Ballinacurra Weston area of Co Limerick.

Raymond Collins was last seen at approximately 12.30pm on the Rosbrien Road on Monday, 23 September.

He is being described as 5’7″ in height, of medium build, with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, a white t-shirt with stripes, black tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Raymond.

They are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.