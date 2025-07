THE OPERATOR OF the Deposit Return Scheme is rolling out a bin programme to towns across the country.

Following a pilot in Dublin city centre, Re-turn is expanding its ‘bin surrounds’ programme, allowing people to leave their containers for others to take and bring back thanks to a tray attached to the bin.

It was rolled out initially as a way to discourage people going through bins in search of plastic bottles and aluminium cans, as explained by Dublin City Council at the time last year.

Trays have installed at 24 bins across Dún Laoghaire harbour, with the scheme set to be extended to Galway City, Meath, Carlow, Clare, Westmeath and further areas of Dublin City Centre in the coming months.

That pilot saw a tray attached to 80 bins placed around the capital so that anyone could donate empty bottles or cans while on the go.

It aims to make recycling visible while preserving valuable recyclable materials and reducing litter. As part of the scheme, it allows other people are then free to take the donated bottles and cans and bring them back, as part of the ‘Give Take Return’ concept.

The goal of the programme is to prevent plastic bottles and cans from being discarded into general waste, and ultimately allow for better recycling while also reducing litter.

The pilot is inspired by similar initiatives in the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark according to Re-turn.

Re-turn cited research it carried out which it said found that containers left on the bin surrounds were collected on average within 16 minutes.

Commenting on the launch, Ciaran Foley, CEO of Re-turn, said that it was committed to providing the public with “convenient and visible” recycling options.

This next phase is being co-funded on an equal basis by Re-turn and participating local authorities, working together to deliver practical solutions that support cleaner streets, stronger recycling habits, lower landfill rates and a reduction in environmental pollution.