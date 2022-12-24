Opinion As a carer, I have met the best of people in colleagues and clients

WHEN I WAS considering a return to the workforce in 2018, after rearing my children and looking after an infirm family member, I wanted a job that would allow me to earn a living and offer a certain amount of flexibility to accommodate school runs and the like.

With a background in healthcare, I decided to interview for a job as a Healthcare Assistant (HCA). Luckily, I was successful, and four-and-a-half years later I am still working as an HCA with the same company.

I was familiar with providing personal care and carrying out domestic duties but starting any sort of new job often involves a steep learning curve. Once my garda vetting was complete, I then set out on this new journey as a Healthcare Assistant.

Armed with Google Maps (thank you Google!), I had to find each client’s house, make acquaintance with them, read and sign their Care plan and carry out said care. Along with getting to know my client and establishing trust, I still had to be mindful that I had to be at the next call by a certain time and how long it would take to get there, traffic permitting!

So time management was a challenge initially, but thankfully I managed because this job has introduced me to the nicest bunch of people; carers and clients alike, that I have ever met.

Change is hard

It’s not easy accepting a stranger into your home – your safe space. It’s even more difficult if they are there to help you with personal tasks which you have carried out independently your whole life.

Advertisement

But time and again I have encountered grace and good humour, wisdom and determination and gratitude from the clients and their families.

I too, have grown extremely fond of them all, and so invested in their happiness and well-being. As they are in mine. I am so grateful for all the candles and prayers said for my children’s exams and my car’s NCT, among other thing. Honestly, in what other job would you get this?

Although most calls are just you and your client, some calls require two carers, i.e. where someone needs to be hoisted in and out of bed. This has given me the opportunity to work with some of the nicest co-workers I will ever meet, ranging from university students working to fund themselves through college, to HCAs with years of nursing home experience who just wanted to try something different.

Then there are people who just want to help others however they can. Different nationalities, with varied but equally valuable skill sets. Some men, but mainly women.

And though I have seen a lot of carers come and go in my four years, many still keep in touch because they cared so much for the clients. So yes, this is a job I love. But like everything, it is not without its challenges.

Tough days

Days can be long but at the same time, hours can vary from week to week. If a client cancels a call or needs to be hospitalised, this then affects your income, particularly if more than one client is in hospital at the same time. As mentioned earlier, time management can often be a challenge for carers as we also have to factor in our travel between clients. No two days are the same and you may be required to stay with a client longer than expected, which affects the time you have with following clients or if it’s your own personal time.

The close relationships we build with our clients are what is so special about this job and when a client is unwell or passes away, this is tough because they are more than just clients, they are friends. Since 2020, Covid-19 has certainly been a challenge. Our clients are some of the most vulnerable in society and it was a very worrying time at the height of the pandemic.

Carers were also on the frontline and truly went above and beyond to protect and care for their clients during these difficult times. During lockdowns, in many cases, we were the only people our clients saw on a daily basis as they isolated. The Covid-19 pandemic bonus promise by the Government would be very much welcomed by carers and the various other healthcare groups sooner rather than later.

Read Next Related Reads Opinion: Care and community workers fill the gaps left by the State - they need a pay rise ‘It's dangerous’: How Ireland is behind the curve on home care regulation 'It's demoralising and makes me want to leave': How poor pay is impacting home carers in this 'lucrative' sector

Growing needs

To be able to live a comfortable and independent life in your own home for as long as possible means so much to people and with the increasing ageing population in Ireland, we need more and more carers. The fact that we can support people to continue to live in their homes, that they have worked so hard for, feel safe in and love is hugely rewarding. Currently, there are over 6,000 people allocated homecare hours, but with no carers available to take them on, it’s imperative that this shortfall be addressed urgently.

This is a female dominated industry and I would love to see more men encouraged to consider working as a carer as they are needed in this industry. If you’re a people person and have a passion for helping others, it’s a job for you, regardless of age or gender.

As the demand for home care services continues to grow in line with our aging population, I feel it is necessary to see the industry become regulated to ensure high standards are adhered to, protecting both clients and carers. With this unprecedented demand for home care services, an emphasis will also need to be placed on specialised training to ensure access to carers with the varied skills required.

I encourage anyone who may be interested in a career in home care to give it a go because if it’s a career for you, you will know this is where your passion lies. It is very fulfilling to make a positive difference in the lives of those you care for and I hope all Carers and healthcare workers across Ireland recognise and feel pride for the important role they play daily in caring for their clients.

Happy Christmas everyone.

Breda Pagett was crowned Right at Home’s Carer of the Year in 2022.