I HAVE ALWAYS loved cooking and food and began my culinary career at the age of 16. I had initially wanted to be a vet, but ended up going in a totally different direction, mostly because I left school without completing the Leaving Cert.

I wish I could say that happened because I was away travelling or having adventures, but the truth is I left because of debilitating anxiety that went on for over a year.

It was a really tough year for me personally, because for the few years before exams, I had found education stressful. Like many, I wanted to achieve the best at school and get the most points in the Leaving Cert, but because I was so focused on achieving, I ended up burning myself into the ground and developing social anxiety within the final years of secondary school.

I began counselling sessions with Kerry Jigsaw and CAMHS mental health services. It got so bad, that my attendance at school was very poor, and I fell behind in the academic year. As I look back on this now, I have a much better way of looking at things and realise that life will always present challenges, and you should never avoid them but instead deal with them head-on.

Love of cooking

Growing up, my grandmother Rose had always included me in food preparation, especially when it came to baking such as making Christmas cakes. Later, when I was a teen, I would help take care of her, and it was at this point, while cooking for her in her old age, that I realised just how much I loved being in the kitchen.

Having accepted that my dream of becoming a vet wasn’t about to happen, I had to consider alternative careers.

‘Do what you love’ is the advice you get, so when I thought about it, food and cooking were my passions, and therefore they were the best avenues to travel.

So, it was time to find a pathway into working with food. To start, I took a weekend job at Kate Browne’s Pub and Restaurant in Ardfert, Co, Kerry. This was my first role ever and didn’t exactly know how you were meant to acquire a job, so I just went about it the good old-fashioned way, wore my best clothes and went into the nearest local business to persuade them to hire me.

I was fortunate enough to meet the head chef at the time, Helen Vickers, who was previously head chef of Carriage House. She kindly took me under her wing, taught me the basics of the trade and gave me great support. I worked there for another two and a half years and loved it.

Choosing a career

It’s one thing to realise you want to do something, and another to push forward and make it work for you as a long-term career. By this time, I realised if I really wanted to make this a lifelong career I needed to get some qualifications. I knew it would be a difficult job to be accepted into a college or university without a Leaving Cert, so I decided to join the National Learning Network (NLN), an organisation that helps people with disadvantages and encourages them to excel in life.

I studied there for two years and learned so much. It was a great experience being totally immersed in food and cooking. One tutor, Tom Hardiman, played a big role in encouraging me to progress in my career. He steered me towards a place at Munster Technological University (MTU), Tralee.

Initially, I was hesitant and apprehensive, but TJ O’Connor, the Head of Culinary at MTU Tralee, encouraged me to take the next step. I joined the minor award in culinary skills through Springboard and once I’d finished that, I went on to the Higher Certificate in Culinary Arts, also through Springboard.

It was at this point, with many skills and confidence gained, that I felt I really would love to work in a fine dining kitchen — a tough role for any chef. A lecturer of mine at MTU, Mark Murphy, referred me to the Park Hotel in Kenmare. That kind of support from teachers, lecturers and tutors is so important.

Working with the best

I was open to the move and knew the Park Hotel was a very high-end business, with a great reputation. I went for the interview with the executive head chef, James Coffey, a Michelin-trained chef running the award-winning restaurant at The Park Hotel.

He must have been impressed as he offered me the job and I spent the next three years working there.

They were three great years working with the best in the business. I absolutely loved working with the finest produce and gained a passion for understanding ingredients and only using them if they are in season.

I learned everything about starters, main courses and desserts and developed the skills to run a section by myself and prepare the best local produce to the highest standards. I also found the team in the hotel caring and enjoyable to work with and the Brennan brothers always looked after their staff very well. I couldn’t give enough praise to John Brennan, James Coffey and David Espagnat (sous-chef) for their support and mentorship.

Teaching others

With the retirement of Tom Hardiman from the NLN, I was approached to deliver the course alongside another instructor, Frances. which I was honoured to do. I am now a culinary instructor with the NLN in Tralee, at the age of 22, something I’m hugely proud of.

A big motivation for my taking this role was being able to help other people through the course, in the way I was once helped by the organisation. If I hadn’t come across this, I wouldn’t have been able to really work with my passion for cooking.

My hope is that I will help students strive to their full potential and help them along their journey, the same way I was helped.

It turns out, too, I have a love of learning. I plan to return to university in January to complete my degree through the Chef de Partie Apprenticeship programme. I hope one day to open my own restaurant. From learning so much in the last few years, I believe anything is possible.

Alex Quilter is a chef and lecturer.

