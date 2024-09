IRELAND HAS BEEN rocked once again by revelations of the widescale sexual abuse of children. A shroud of sadness and horror has fallen over the country since the report of the Scoping Inquiry was published.

It has coincided with the end of Summer and the return to school. In every town and village across Ireland, as parents brought their children to school this week, it will not be lost on any of them that the same feelings of pride, expectation and hope they have for their own children were also felt by the parents of the children whose abuse is now catalogued in this damning report.

As with other ground-breaking chronicles over the past decades, we now have detailed documentation of horrifying abuses against children in religious schools nationwide. The haunting subtext of this and every report that rightly stains our collective history is the culpability of those who did nothing. One of the most sickening aspects is that many of those who did speak out were not taken seriously; instead, the children who had already endured the most heinous crimes were punished and ignored, while the people in authority who assaulted and raped children had a licence to continue.

We owe our thanks to Mary O’Toole SC and her team for carrying out this difficult work. We must also single out One in Four for tirelessly championing the cause of child sexual abuse survivors for many years. We owe the greatest thanks to the 2,395 people who gave their accounts of these appalling acts of violence and cruelty. Indeed, we only have this report because so many brave individuals took a great personal risk to speak out and to share their stories publicly.

Giving space to victims

It is also crucial to remember the unknown number of survivors who were unable to contribute to the Scoping Inquiry, for a variety of reasons. We are still living in an Ireland where much change is dependent on the ability of individual survivors to revisit their trauma and bear their soul in the hope they will be listened to.

Since the report was published, the 24-hour National Rape Crisis Helpline has seen a spike in calls and chats from people abused as schoolchildren. Almost all are first-time contacts. Some have been building up to a call for years and are only reaching out because of the coverage of this report. Many just wanted to finally name what happened to them.

At Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, we support people every day who have experienced the life-shattering harm of childhood sexual abuse and who are exploring their options and seeking a pathway to healing and justice.

While many have been subjected to such violence as adults, about a third of contacts to the National Helpline every year are from survivors of childhood sexual abuse, as are a similar percentage of our therapy clients. It is vital that someone taking the momentous step of disclosing their experience is met with kindness, understanding and non-judgment. When a report of this magnitude and import comes out, therefore, we and other support organisations are ready to listen, to support and to believe those who contact us.

Every caller, every client and every story is different. But there are some common issues. One of the most frequent concerns expressed by callers is the fear they will not be believed, and for child sex abuse survivors, this can be a fear that they have carried with them for their entire lives. Survivors also talk about feeling that they were somehow to blame for what happened to them. And they are often apologetic that their experience may not be ‘serious enough’ for our attention. They describe carrying this burden in silence for decades, feeling isolated from others their whole lives.

A heavy burden

Many of us cannot comprehend the lifelong impact of child abuse where a young child, seeking safety and presuming that those in authority can be trusted to provide it, have that belief ripped from them. That distortion of the natural order of care, at such a formative age, is devastating and will impact a survivor’s health, career, wellbeing and relationships. It can have a generational ripple effect inside families and communities for years to come. It is an abuse of our most essential instincts at a young age – our need to trust in those around us charged with our care and wellbeing.

The message Dublin Rape Crisis Centre wants people to hear is that what was done to you is not your fault. You are in no way to blame. You were a child and should have been protected from the vile abuse endemic in the school system. It should never have happened, and the shame and responsibility rests entirely with the perpetrators and those who covered for them.

Sexual violence is a harmful, destructive act. It can have devastating, traumatic effects that may last a long time. And while the trauma inflicted is immense, healing is possible. You deserve to be supported in whatever way you need in order to heal.

This latest report exposes not only the abusers but the institutions that allowed this violence and cruelty to happen. Holding individual perpetrators to account is not enough; we must also demand accountability from the religious orders, the schools and the state bodies that failed to protect these individuals as children. The institutions which fostered a culture of silence and impunity must now ensure their systems, structures and policies focus on the needs of victims and survivors.

As well as accountability, it is essential that a Commission of Investigation is established to examine the systemic failures that allowed such abuses to go unchallenged. We must uncover the full truth and ensure that justice is served. Alongside this, there must be a comprehensive and timely redress scheme to provide victims and survivors with both financial compensation and necessary support for their healing and recovery.

So, while it is not easy to listen to these heart-wrenching, devastating testimonies, we cannot fail to bear witness to them. These brave people have carried their burdens in silence long enough. We must ensure that they are heard, that they are properly supported and that their needs – and the needs of survivors not listed in this report — remain at the centre of any actions that arise from the scoping report. Let us finally say: We believe you – you are not alone.

Rachel Morrogh is the Chief Executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

Free, confidential & non-judgmental support for anyone affected by sexual violence is available on the 24-hour National Rape Crisis Helpline 1800 778888

One in Four provides counselling and support to adult survivors of child sexual abuse on 01-662 4070 & oneinfour.ie

Options for victims and survivors in Finding Your Way after Sexual Violence online guide, including other support organisations & Rape Crisis Centres around Ireland.