WE’VE MADE IT, lads. Christmas is finally here. The shopping is done (don’t forget to have a box of chocs for Mary down the road who’s bound to call in out of the blue), the out-of-office is on, and hallelujah because all the school concerts, carol services and nativities are over. All that lies ahead of us is a food coma.

A fry to start maybe? Followed by the Christmas dinner itself and let’s not forget the interspersing of the various brands of tins of chocolates and the late-night turkey, ham, stuffing and crisp sambos which in my humble opinion are always better than the dinner itself. I said what I said.

But before we all throw on our eating pants with elasticated waists, there’s a whole host of ways to really build up that appetite, get some fresh air into the lungs, and maybe even do some good while you’re at it.

And if you’ve ever put on the news on Christmas Day, drifting in and out of the aforementioned food coma and looked at all those people who got out and about and did outdoorsy stuff and wished you had done something similar, we’ve got you covered.

The Busk

Okay, this technically happens on Christmas Eve night, but it’s still a great way to get you ready for the turkey-and-ham-a-thon that is to come. It’s also for a charitable cause to raise money for The Simon Community.

In the past, the likes of Bono, Dermot Kennedy, Imelda May, Glen Hansard and Gavin James have turned up to this now annual Christmas tradition. Generally taking place near the Gaiety Theatre off Dublin’s Grafton Street, you never quite know who is going to turn up until they appear.

It’s always a really buzzy event and accordingly, it can attract big crowds. Keep an eye on the Simon Community socials for times and maybe even a few rumours as to who will be singing too.

Dive into the Forty Foot

People have been jumping into the Irish Sea at Sandycove’s iconic Forty Foot for generations. A firm favourite for sea swimmers all year round, the location has become even more famous after turns in TV ads, Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters and former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar even making the pilgrimage to the icy water back in 2019.

It’s a popular spot to be seen and, as such, attracts a huge gathering, welcoming people from all over on Christmas morning. Things kick off early and keep going until mid-afternoon. It can get busy, so be prepared to park a bit away and walk.

There are no rules, and you don’t need to be part of the dry robe brigade to join in — just chuck on a Santa hat and your togs and enjoy the experience.

Broadstrand Christmas Swim

Of course, Dublin doesn’t have the monopoly on iconic sea swims, and in fact, every coastal town in the country will likely have its own sea swim. If the slippery rocks of Dun Laoghaire don’t appeal to you, swap it for the historic and equally iconic sandy beach at Broadstrand near Courtmacsherry in Cork instead.

This one’s been running for about 49 years and still draws a crowd. For decades this joint venture between Courtmacsherry and Timoleague has raised much-needed funds for COPE in Clonakilty and the Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis Unit at CUH. Things kick off at 12 noon and be sure to grab a hot cuppa afterwards.

Goal Mile

A Christmas tradition for around 40 years, the charity Goal Mile event has become a firm fixture among communities up and down the country. It all started in the Phoenix Park in 1982 and now has locations in parks all over Ireland.

It asks people to walk, jog, or simply run on Christmas morning to raise money for the charity. You don’t have to have registered in advance to take part either, simply donate what you can and join in.

Grab a Coffee

Like most people, I enjoy the fact that almost everything remains closed on Christmas Day. It adds to the sense of occasion and is one of the few times everyone can forget about work.

However, with the rise in people getting out and about plunging into the sea or climbing hills, you’ll likely find your local coffee shop open for an hour or two on Christmas morning.

And if like me, you can’t go a day without a decent coffee, it’s a welcome sight. It’s also a nice way to have a chat with people in your community, or maybe those who are feeling isolated, plus many coffee shops will donate proceeds made in the morning to charity.

Phoenix Park

If you need some headspace before the festivities begin, there’s no better place to find it than in Europe’s biggest enclosed public park. It’s a tradition for many to have a turn around the park, and you might even spot a few deer in the process. And if you’re lucky enough to live in rural Ireland, you’ll find myriad spots to walk, kick some leaves, breathe in the fresh air and walk off the turkey sandwiches.

Climb a mountain

It doesn’t have to be Carrantuohill and you don’t have to morph into Tom Crean for the day, but there is an undeniable sense of achievement in climbing even a small hill before you sit down to your festive feast.

Iconic spots to check out are Killiney Hill Dublin, Howth Dublin, Bray Head Wicklow, Brandon Hill Loop Kilkenny, Lough Boora Discovery Park in Co Offaly, and the Cliff Walk from Ballycotton to the beach at Ballyandreen to name but a few.

Volunteer

It’s easy to forget that Christmas is not always a time of celebration for everyone. Many find this a tough time of year, and many are vulnerable or on their own. Volunteering your time even in a limited capacity is one of the biggest gifts you can give.

The Order of the Knights of St. Columbanus will once again operate their Christmas Day Dinner at the RDS in Dublin. The annual event serves up a three-course meal and a welcoming atmosphere to those who are homeless, vulnerable, lonely or in need. The entire event is carried out by volunteers, and it welcomes everyone.

It takes place on Christmas day between 10.30 am and 1 pm. If you are in a position to help out contact them on their website or you can donate to the charity directly.

Bring the dog out

There are few days in the calendar where the Madra takes centre stage quite like Christmas Day. Every dog in the country gets their chance to strut their paws. Whether watching their human foolishly dive into the sea in a Santa hat tagging along on a charity walk or simply toddling around the block after the turkey-and-ham-a-thon, it’s as much their day as ours.

It’s also a great conversation opener if you’re feeling a little isolated this Christmastime. Stopping to chat about how big/small/cute/terrifying your little furry friend is, can break up the day for an elderly neighbour or someone spending the Christmas break alone. Or if you just need some headspace after putting the Santa toys together that morning, going for a walk with the dog is a lifesaver.

Niamh O’Reilly is a freelance writer and wrangler of two small boys, who is winging her way through motherhood, her forties and her eyeliner.