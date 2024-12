THE FESTIVE SEASON is a time of joy and celebration, but for dog owners, it also comes with unique concerns about their pets’ health, safety and happiness.

Every year, there is a spike in holiday-related questions about dogs, ranging from food safety to stress management. Here’s a closer look at the most commonly searched queries and what you can do to ensure your furry friend has a safe and happy Christmas.

1. Can my dog eat Christmas foods like pudding or mince pies?

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

This question tops the list every holiday season, as many owners are unsure which festive treats are safe for their dogs. Unfortunately, many traditional Christmas foods are dangerous for dogs. Ingredients like raisins, sultanas and currants, found in mince pies, Christmas pudding and fruitcake, are toxic to dogs and can cause kidney failure.

Other harmful ingredients include chocolate, nuts, and artificial sweeteners like xylitol. Even alcohol, often found in trifle or rum-soaked desserts, is extremely hazardous.

What to do: Stick to dog-friendly treats and avoid sharing your holiday feast. You can even make special festive snacks for your pup, like peanut butter and banana biscuits or dog-safe turkey dinners.

2. Are Christmas plants like poinsettias and mistletoe harmful to dogs?

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Another frequent concern is whether seasonal decorations could harm pets. The answer is yes — many Christmas plants are toxic to dogs. Mistletoe berries, for example, can cause severe reactions such as vomiting, diarrhoea and even heart problems. Holly berries and leaves are also dangerous, as they contain toxins that can lead to drooling, nausea, and lethargy. While poinsettias are less toxic than commonly believed, they can still irritate a dog’s mouth and stomach if ingested.

What to do: Keep all plants out of reach or opt for artificial versions. If your dog ingests any of these plants, contact your vet immediately.

3. How can I keep my dog calm with holiday guests and activities?

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The hustle and bustle of Christmas can be overwhelming for dogs, especially if they are naturally anxious or reactive. Many owners search for ways to calm their pets during the holiday season, whether it’s managing barking during parties or helping them cope with new faces and loud noises.

What to do: Designate a quiet, safe space where your dog can retreat whenever they feel overwhelmed. This space should be a stress-free zone, dedicated solely to relaxation. To make it truly effective, avoid engaging with your dog in this area — no petting, no visitors or small children, no playtime and no training sessions. It should be a calm sanctuary where your dog can escape the hustle and bustle of Christmas, ensuring they feel secure and at ease.

Advertisement

Maintain their usual routine as much as possible, and consider using calming aids such as classical music or speak to your vet about an anxiolytic medication to help them over the Christmas holidays if they are really stressed.

Teaching your dog to naturally settle can also be a lifesaver. Here’s how to do it:

Reward relaxed behaviour: When your dog lies down on their own, offer a treat to reinforce the behaviour. Instead of ignoring when your dog is doing something you like, tell them by tossing them a treat and capturing that moment. You will need to repeat this many times before your dog understands what is happening.

Encourage greater calmness: If your dog becomes more relaxed (e.g., lying down fully or resting their head), reward them with multiple treats. Be careful not to reward if they’re focused on you, as this encourages independent relaxation, not attention-seeking.

Reinforce calm moments: Whenever you see your dog calm and settled, whether in their bed or elsewhere, reward them with treats, gentle praise or play.

This method helps your dog associate calm, relaxed behaviour with positive rewards, which is especially useful when guests are around.

4. What should I do if my dog eats something toxic?

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

With Christmas decorations, wrapped gifts, and leftover food everywhere, it’s no wonder this is a common concern. Dogs are curious creatures, and ingestion of harmful substances is one of the leading reasons for emergency vet visits during the holidays.

Foods like chocolate and fatty meat scraps can lead to sick dogs. Decorations like tinsel or ornaments can cause intestinal blockages, while small toys or batteries from gifts are equally dangerous.

What to do: If you suspect your dog has eaten something toxic, contact your veterinarian or an emergency pet hospital immediately. Keep a list of emergency numbers handy throughout the holidays.

5. How can I involve my dog in Christmas festivities?

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

While safety is a major concern, many dog owners also want to ensure their pets feel included in the holiday celebrations. From gifts to activities, there are plenty of ways to make your dog part of the festivities.

Related Reads Dog behaviourist: Some tips to help your dog cope with the noise and mayhem of Halloween Opinion: Is it time to put an end to carriage horses in Dublin? XL bully ban: Here's what happens to the controversial dogs after 1 October

What to do:

Gifts: Wrap dog-safe presents like toys or treats, and let your pup join in the unwrapping fun.

Decorations: Create a paw-themed Christmas stocking or a tree ornament featuring their paw print.

Activities: Take your dog on a holiday-themed walk or visit a pet-friendly Santa for a memorable photo.

Dinner: Make them a festive dinner that is dog-friendly but still a treat for them, dogs can enjoy turkey and most vegetables safely.

6. How do I prevent my dog from destroying decorations?

Dogs often see Christmas trees as giant toys. From chewing on lights to knocking over ornaments, the combination of curiosity and excitement can lead to chaos. Owners frequently search for ways to dog-proof their decorations.

What to do: Use a sturdy tree base and secure ornaments high up where your dog can’t reach. Consider pet-safe decorations like wooden or felt ornaments instead of glass. Block access to the tree with a baby gate if needed, and always supervise your dog around holiday decor. Teach your dog a successful “leave it” cue or simply give them suitable toys, chews and games that hold their engagement so that they have no interest in the tree.

7. What are the best ways to give back to dogs in need?

The holiday season is also a time of giving, and many dog owners want to know how they can help less fortunate pups during Christmas. Searches for donating to shelters or volunteering with dogs increase significantly in December.

What to do: Donating food, toys or bedding to a local shelter can be really helpful. Volunteering at a shelter or fostering a dog over the holidays can also make a big difference.

Have a wonderful Christmas

The holidays can be a magical time for you and your dog if you take the necessary precautions and include them in the celebrations. By planning ahead and staying informed, you can ensure your pup stays safe, happy, and as excited about the season as you are. After all, a wagging tail and a happy bark are the best gifts any dog lover could ask for!

Suzi Walsh is an expert dog behaviourist and dog trainer. She has an honours degree in Zoology and a Masters in Applied Animal Welfare and Behaviour from the Royal Dick School of Veterinary. She has worked as a behaviourist on both TV, radio and has also worked training dogs in the film industry.