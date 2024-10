HALLOWEEN IS A time of fun and excitement, but for many dogs, the holiday brings stress and anxiety — particularly due to fireworks and unexpected loud noises.

Understanding why dogs respond so strongly to these sounds and implementing calming techniques can make Halloween a safer and more comfortable experience for your furry friend.

Why fireworks are so stressful for dogs

1. Dogs’ enhanced hearing sensitivity

Dogs have an acute sense of hearing, detecting frequencies up to 65,000 Hz compared to humans’ range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. Fireworks, which emit high-frequency sounds, are perceived much more intensely by dogs, often feeling closer to the volume of a jet engine than a celebratory noise. The sudden, unpredictable loudness of fireworks can be overwhelming, leading to fear and stress in dogs.

Dogs also hear sounds at a much lower decibel than humans. Fireworks can reach up to 150 decibels, which is similar to a jet engine taking off and far exceeds the comfort threshold for dogs. This makes fireworks not just loud but overwhelmingly intense for them.

2. The unpredictable nature of fireworks

While fireworks are loud and startling for us, they’re often experienced as overwhelming and almost inescapable for dogs. Their enhanced sensitivity means fireworks can feel like an immediate threat, leading to anxiety responses we don’t experience. Humans also understand that fireworks are safe, but dogs can’t rationalise the sounds.

Unlike thunder, which often builds gradually, fireworks erupt without warning and include bright flashes and loud booms. This unpredictability disrupts dogs’ natural sense of routine and can heighten their fear. Since dogs are highly sensitive to patterns, this unexpected “threat” can lead to prolonged anxiety and make dogs feel insecure in their own homes. This is particularly the case for dogs already dealing with anxiety and physical discomfort. The shock of fireworks can trigger sudden pain in dogs with musculoskeletal issues.

3. Evolutionary responses

The “fight or flight” response is an evolutionary trait meant to protect dogs from danger and is often triggered by loud, startling noises. Since dogs can’t easily escape from the sound of fireworks, they may respond with behaviours like shaking, panting, pacing or hiding. This reaction is not only instinctual but also involuntary, making it difficult for them to feel at ease once the fireworks begin.

Additionally, the sensory overload from both the sound and vibrations of fireworks can amplify their fear, as dogs are highly tuned into their surroundings.

How to help your dog cope with Halloween fireworks

Creating a calm, secure environment is essential to help dogs feel safe during loud events like Halloween. Here are some research-backed strategies and calming techniques that can support your dog through the season:

1. Prepare a safe space

Create a comfortable, enclosed space for your dog away from windows and external noise. Set up their bed with familiar blankets, something that smells of their favourite person and toys, as these can provide comfort and a sense of security.

If possible, close windows and draw curtains to dampen noise and block the flashing lights from fireworks. Many dogs feel more secure in smaller spaces, so a crate (if they are crate-trained) or a cosy corner can be a great refuge.

2. Use calming music or sounds

Music therapy has shown promising effects on dogs’ stress levels. A study in 2012 demonstrated that classical music could calm dogs, though the soothing effect diminishes over time with repeated exposure.

To explore this further, a team from the University of Glasgow and the Scottish SPCA looked into whether changing the type of music might have a longer-lasting effect. Their study, published in Physiology & Behaviour, involved 38 dogs in a shelter. They monitored each dog’s behaviour, heart rate variability (a measure of stress), and stress hormone levels while exposing them to a variety of music genres—including classical, soft rock, Motown, pop and reggae. Each day, the dogs listened to a different genre for six hours.

Interestingly, all types of music helped reduce stress to some extent, but soft rock and reggae had the best results. The dogs spent more time lying down or standing calmly rather than pacing, though their barking stayed the same during the music. In fact, after the music stopped, the dogs barked more, almost as if they were missing the tunes! Most importantly, the research found that switching between different music styles kept the calming effect going, unlike playing the same genre over and over, which can lose its effect.

Professor Neil Evans from the University of Glasgow noted that not all dogs reacted the same way, suggesting that, just like humans, dogs have individual music preferences. That said, reggae and soft rock seemed to consistently bring out the best in them.

Interestingly, older dogs (over eight years) didn’t benefit as much from the music, indicating they might prefer a quieter environment. It is therefore recommended to use white noise rather than music for older dogs to help them cope with the sound of fireworks.

3. Offer natural calming aids

Certain natural remedies, like chamomile tea, can help dogs relax. Chamomile contains mild sedative properties that are safe for dogs in small amounts and may help reduce anxiety. You can try offering your dog a small amount of cooled chamomile tea (consulting your vet first for appropriate dosages) to help them feel more at ease.

Other calming options include valerian root and dog-safe essential oils like lavender, which has shown mild anti-anxiety effects in dogs. However, always consult your vet before using herbal remedies, as some dogs may be sensitive to certain substances.

If you feel that your dog’s fear of Halloween festivities is particularly intense, consider speaking with your veterinarian about a short-term anti-anxiety medication to help them stay calm.

4. Use calming accessories

Calming coats or wraps, such as the Thundershirt, work by applying gentle, constant pressure, which can have a soothing effect on anxious dogs. This technique is based on pressure therapy, similar to swaddling a baby, and can be helpful for some dogs during fireworks or other stress-inducing situations. They can help reduce anxiety symptoms, such as shaking or pacing, by making dogs feel secure.

5. Provide enrichment and distraction

Licking and chewing are naturally calming for dogs. Offer a long-lasting chew toy, a frozen Kong stuffed with peanut butter, or a lick mat with spreadable treats like pumpkin or natural yoghurt. These activities release endorphins and keep them focused and relaxed.

6. Practise gradual desensitisation

For dogs with severe noise anxiety, desensitisation can be helpful in the long term. Play recordings of fireworks or other loud noises at a low enough volume that your dog doesn’t show any reaction. Gradually increase the volume over time at a pace that your dog can manage. This method can be highly effective but takes time and consistency, so starting well before Halloween can be beneficial.

If your dog experiences severe anxiety, consulting with a qualified canine behaviourist may be helpful.

Additional tips for a calm Halloween

Stick to routine: Dogs find comfort in routine, so try to keep feeding and walking schedules as consistent as possible around Halloween. Familiarity can help provide a sense of security.

Exercise earlier in the day: Physical activity can help burn off excess energy and reduce anxiety. Plan for a long walk or play session earlier in the day, so your dog is more likely to rest during the evening. Attach one lead to your dog’s collar and another to a harness to prevent accidental escapes.

Supervise child-dog interactions closely: Assign an adult to supervise the dog, keeping them away from the excitement and potential frights of Halloween activities. This can help prevent stress and give the dog a calm space to retreat to.

Avoid taking dogs to events: Halloween parties, bonfires, fireworks displays, and trick-or-treating can be overwhelming for dogs. Instead, allow children to enjoy the festivities while letting dogs relax in a safe, quiet space.

Plan for trick-or-treaters: Ensure at least one secure door separates your dog from visitors. Designate one adult to manage your dog and another to answer the door or even better meet people at your gate instead of encouraging them to ring your doorbell.

Keep Halloween treats and decorations out of reach: Halloween treats and some decorations can be hazardous if ingested, so keep them away from pets. Also, give dogs space from decorations they may find unsettling.

Check ID tags and microchip: Ensure your dog is wearing current identification and that their microchip is working and updated with current details.

Finally, always comfort your dog by allowing them to choose how they want to be comforted. Some dogs may want to be close to you, sitting beside or even on you; others might prefer gentle contact, a soothing massage, or soft petting. Some dogs may choose to settle away from you, perhaps in their safe space, simply reassured by your nearby presence. Let them decide what makes them feel most secure and make Halloween a safer, less stressful time.

Suzi Walsh is an expert dog behaviourist and dog trainer. She has an honours degree in Zoology and a Masters in Applied Animal Welfare and Behaviour from the Royal Dick School of Veterinary. She has worked as a behaviourist on both TV, radio and has also worked training dogs in the film industry.