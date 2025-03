EVERY YEAR, AS March rolls around, Irish identity is on full display — often through the lens of shamrocks, green-dyed milkshakes, beer, or rivers and the chaos of St Patrick’s Day.

For some, it’s a source of pride; for others, it’s a frustrating distortion. The truth is, the Irish at home and the Irish abroad don’t always see eye to eye on what it means to be Irish. But in today’s world, as many countries struggle with division and cultural uncertainty, Ireland has become something unexpected: a beacon.

At a time when many nations are locked in battles over ideology, Ireland is quietly standing firm in its values. This has become evident in conversations I’ve recently had with business leaders. When I asked one executive how they were handling the shifting debates around diversity, equity and inclusion, their answer was simple: “It’s easy for us. We have core principles, and those haven’t changed.”

Another leader, engaged in negotiations across the UK, the Middle East, and the US, gave me similar advice: “Stick to your values. Know when to walk away.”

These responses got me thinking — if organisations are using values as a guide in an increasingly uncertain world, shouldn’t Ireland be doing the same?

What are the values that define us? And how do they compare with those of other nations?

What the data tells us about Ireland’s values

One of the best ways to understand Ireland’s values is through data. The European Social Survey, which has been running since 2002, allows us to compare how people in different countries see themselves.

It measures something called human values — the deep-seated principles that shape how we think and act. These values are largely formed in childhood, and influenced by parents, teachers, and primary caregivers. While they evolve over time, they remain remarkably stable.

The Schwartz Human Values Wheel helps categorise these values. It’s split into key areas, each pulling against another:

Self-Direction vs. Security (independence vs. stability)

Power & Achievement vs. Universalism & Benevolence (personal success vs. caring for others)

Tradition & Conformity vs. Hedonism (respecting customs vs. seeking novelty)

By analysing Ireland’s position on this wheel, we can see three major trends that define who we are today.

1. Tradition vs. Hedonism: Ireland’s cultural shift

For much of the first 70 years of the Irish State, society was shaped by religious conservatism and civil war politics. The Catholic Church held significant influence, and conformity was expected. But in the 1990s, with globalisation, scandals, activism and the rise of the Celtic Tiger, things changed.

Ireland began to move away from strict traditional and conformity-based values and leaned more toward hedonism — the pursuit of fun and pleasure. No longer something to be ashamed of, enjoying life became something to celebrate. The European Social Survey (ESS) highlights the increase from 25% of adults in 2002 to 31% of adults in 2023 saying they like to seek adventures and have an exciting life.

Yet, interestingly, tradition didn’t disappear. Rather than rejecting the past entirely, we’ve selectively embraced aspects of it. In 2023, the European Social Survey highlighted that 51% of adults in Ireland identify with following traditions and customs. While this marks a decline from 58% in 2002, the majority of adults value aspects of Irish tradition.

Over the years, we see creative work like Riverdance, Kneecap, Tolü Makay and The Banshees of Inisherin blend old and new Ireland or artists like Irish Choice Music nominee RÓIS, who combine elements of folk, sean-nós and electronics. It’s also evident in how Irish social life continues to revolve around communal gathering spaces — whether pubs, festivals or GAA matches — where both the old and the new coexist.

However, with this gradual shift away from rigid traditions, an important question arises: Is there a move toward a more individualistic secular society creating new challenges, such as social isolation? If so, what should replace the structures that once bound us together?

2. Security vs. Self-Direction: Ireland’s geopolitical dilemma

Most countries lean toward either valuing security (stability, safety, order) or self-direction (independence, free-thinking, autonomy). Ireland is unusual in that we prioritise both at nearly equal levels.

On one hand, 69% of people believe it is important that the Government is strong and ensures safety, while on the other, 68% of people say it is important that people make their own decisions and are free.

This contradiction helps explain some of the challenges we face on the world stage. For example, Ireland wants to maintain neutrality in military affairs — choosing its own path focused on diplomacy, humanitarian aid and peacekeeping. Yet at the same time, we rely on international allies, particularly the EU and the US, to ensure our security. This contradiction isn’t new. Throughout our history, Ireland has had to balance a desire for independence with the need for external support.

This balancing act also plays out in domestic issues. While we value personal freedom, we also expect the state to provide strong social protections, whether through housing, healthcare, or workers’ rights. The challenge for policymakers is clear: How do we create a society that fosters both self-reliance and collective security?

3. Universalism and Benevolence: Ireland’s strongest values

Perhaps the most defining feature of Irish values — one that sets us apart from many other countries — is our strong commitment to universalism and benevolence. These values prioritise compassion, equality and looking out for others — not just family and friends, but society as a whole.

The ESS data shows that 77% of people say it is important to help people and care for others’ well-being, and the same amount (77%) say that it is important that people are treated equally and have equal opportunities.

We see this reflected in both everyday life and global policies. For instance:

Ireland has advocated and voted for stronger rights for women and the LGBTQ+ community.

While countries like the UK and the US have cut foreign aid, Ireland has remained committed to international development efforts.

We continue to play a peacekeeping role in global conflicts, maintaining a humanitarian approach rather than engaging in aggression.

Yet, despite these strengths, our benevolent nature doesn’t always translate into domestic policy. How can we be a country that prides itself on kindness, yet still struggle with a housing crisis, poor mental health supports, and inequality? If we want to truly reflect our values, we need to ensure they shape not just our international reputation but also our everyday reality.

Ireland’s values are a strength

Values matter. They guide people, organisations, businesses and political leaders in making tough decisions. They shape our interactions with the world. And most importantly, they help us define who we are.

For years, Ireland was in an identity crisis — torn between the past and the future, tradition and change, self-reliance and dependence. But the data shows us something reassuring: at our core, Ireland is a country that values connection, cooperation, and care for others.

Some may see these traits as “soft” in a world where power and competition dominate. But in reality, they are a distinctive strength. While other nations turn inward, Ireland stands out as a society that believes in fairness welcomes others, and strives for the common good.

So, as we continue to navigate global challenges, we should stop second-guessing ourselves. Rather than letting others define us, we should proudly shine our values on the world stage. Because in an era where division is the norm, the Irish way of doing things — one rooted in benevolence, universalism, and yes, even a bit of hedonism — just might be exactly what the world needs.

Finian Murphy is a Researcher and Strategist focused on public sentiment, culture and communities.