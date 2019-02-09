This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: Ireland is wrong about Venezuela - US regime change never brings improvement

‘An impressive spin campaign has been waged to create an illusion that all ‘civilised nations’ support regime change in Venezuela – similar to the ‘grand alliance’ which invaded Iraq’, writes Eilis Ryan.

By Éilis Ryan Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 7:30 PM
19 minutes ago 849 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4484610
Éilis Ryan Dublin city councillor, Workers’ Party

EARLIER THIS WEEK, our Fine Gael Minister for Foreign Affairs formally granted Irish support to the US-led attempted coup which has plunged Latin America into dangerous insecurity. The move is historic – but not in a good sense.

For decades now, successive governments under Fianna Fáil, Labour, Fine Gael and the Greens have allowed the use of Shannon Airport by the US military. This has already made a mockery of Ireland’s ‘neutrality’ – as well as enabling vast numbers of civilian deaths in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and beyond.

Nonetheless, a cover of ‘plausible deniability’ was at least maintained by each government. For PR reasons, if nothing else, it was deemed necessary to maintain a facade of neutrality.

By swinging in behind Trump’s efforts to overthrow the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, Coveney has discarded even this last facade. An Irish foreign minister has now set a dangerous precedent by backing an aggressor – the United States – as it attempts to remove the legitimate, democratic government of another country.

Ireland, one of only two western European nations to remain outside NATO (the US-led military alliance), has now firmly positioned itself on the side of the United States.

Human Rights 

The United States National Security Advisor, John Bolton, has made clear in the media that a primary factor driving the United States efforts to overthrow Nicolás Maduro is the potential for United States oil companies to profit from Venezuela’s oil reserves.

This is not something the US has tried to hide. But naturally, it would be unseemly for Simon Coveney to align himself so explicitly to US economic self-interest.

Instead, a convoluted story of the need to protect ‘human rights’ in Venezuela had to be concocted. A supposedly brutal dictator (Maduro, and before him Hugo Chavez) was refusing to yield power to a supposed people’s hero (Juan Guiado).

The United States and its allies were sweeping to the rescue of the Venezuelan people, and of course, Ireland must take the ‘right side’.

This version of events not only lacks any basis in reality; it also bears a remarkable similarity to the justification for every other instance where the United States wanted to depose a foreign government.

The elections which returned the leftist Sandinistas to power in 1984 in Nicaragua are a particularly apt case. Reagan’s government encouraged the opposition not to take part in these elections, to remove their legitimacy.

When the Sandinistas were returned to power, the United States government denounced the elections – in spite of numerous other bodies recognising them as fair – and imposed a series of onerous economic sanctions, supposedly as punishment for this “lack of democracy”.

Between then and the 1990 elections, the United States funnelled money to right-wing militias and opposition parties, virtually ensuring a “victory” for the opposition in 1990.

US policy towards Venezuela over the last decade has been almost identical.

In Chile, Salvador Allende, a moderate leftist was removed under similar accusations of authoritarianism and lack of democracy – only to be replaced by the brutal dictator Pinochet.

More recently, in Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, interventions by or backed by the United States have torn apart entire regions, forcing millions from their homes and, in the case of Libya, seeing the reintroduction of human slavery as a normal practice.

I would challenge Simon Coveney to point to any single instance where United States regime change has led to an improvement in the lives of the ordinary people.

Universally, whether it is achieved through bombings or economic strangulation, ‘regime change’ leads to the installation of governments which ensure the interests of big business and the United States come ahead of the lives and dignity of ordinary people.

Regime change

Make no mistake, Trump’s operation is one of Iraq-style regime change, pure and simple.

An impressive spin campaign has been waged to create an illusion that all “civilised nations” support regime change in Venezuela – similar to the “grand alliance” which invaded Iraq.

But, like Iraq, Trump’s alliance attempting is based on fiction and propaganda. We don’t hear about the fact that 75% of the world’s nations continue to support Maduro.

We don’t hear about the right-wing militias who roam Caracas and have made daily life impossible for the millions who continue to support Maduro. We don’t hear about the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Venezuela who has repeatedly restated his belief that the electoral system in Venezuela has always been entirely free, fair and democratic.

Our news feeds are instead dominated by the ‘dodgy dossiers’ which drove the war on Iraq – vague assertions and accusations which are outrageous enough to justify military intervention, and which are proven to be untrue too late for it to have any effect.

Irish people must resist the drive towards militarism, NATO and war. 

Irish people have a remarkable record of opposing military intervention overseas. From Palestine to South Africa to Cuba, an affinity with the ‘underdog’ has helped us to see through the murky lies which are used to justify invasions, bombings and war.

Now, in Latin America, governments in Honduras and Brazil which have stood up to United States economic imperialism – and in doing so have built a better life for working class people in those countries – have been picked off, one by one.

Venezuela is next in line. The increases in literacy, healthcare and equality that its people have seen since Hugo Chavez first come to power are under threat.

Now, more than ever, the oppressed overseas need the solidarity of the Irish people. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Éilis Ryan  / Dublin city councillor, Workers’ Party
@eilistweets

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    45,266  22
    2
    		'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    38,713  44
    3
    		'Michael Shine spoke very, very softly and referred to me as a nice boy most of the time'
    38,093  0
    Fora
    1
    		Why native firms are drowning in the incoming tsunami of tech giant jobs
    354  0
    2
    		What local government should do to transform Ireland's towns into 'smart cities'
    68  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    77,806  84
    2
    		Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    43,463  60
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Bournemouth, Premier League
    36,557  23
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Why one woman’s viral response to a humiliating job interview isn’t all that surprising
    8,408  1
    2
    		Thankfully, last night's Late Late Valentine's Special delivered on the cringeworthy moments
    6,252  0
    3
    		Help, I can’t stop watching chat show interviews from the 00s
    4,777  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    'Michael Shine spoke very, very softly and referred to me as a nice boy most of the time'
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man missing since Tuesday
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man missing since Tuesday
    Gardaí renew appeal for information in 2012 murder of Andrew Allen in Donegal
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    DUBLIN
    'This campaign has to succeed, it is our time': Tens of thousands march in support of nurses and midwives
    'This campaign has to succeed, it is our time': Tens of thousands march in support of nurses and midwives
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    COURT
    Four jihadists get life for deadly 2015 Tunisia beach attacks in which three Irish tourists died
    Four jihadists get life for deadly 2015 Tunisia beach attacks in which three Irish tourists died
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie