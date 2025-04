MY NAME IS Marwan Al-Bakur. I am 36 years old and was born in the village of Talmenes, south of Idlib, Syria. I am married and a father to three daughters and one son. Due to the war, I was displaced from my hometown and now live in Dana, in northern Idlib.

Surviving war and displacement

One of the most tragic memories I carry is from 2012, when an airstrike hit our neighbourhood, killing our pregnant neighbour and her unborn child. Another time, while working in a factory, a missile landed nearby. I survived, but only by God’s mercy.

My family and I endured repeated displacement, often living in tents with no basic necessities. In 2019, after six years of displacement, we returned to Talmenes to find our home completely destroyed, along with the memories it held.

Overseeing project works for GOAL in Syria.

I was studying civil engineering at Aleppo University when the war began. I faced enormous challenges: displacement, long and dangerous journeys to class, checkpoints and arbitrary arrests – one of which I was a victim of.

At times, I considered dropping out due to the mental toll and threats to my safety. But I persevered and graduated in 2014, determined to continue.

A calling to humanitarian work

I joined GOAL two and a half years ago as a civil engineer in the Shelter department — an organisation I had long admired. GOAL’s reputation and strong community impact in Syria inspired me, and I wanted to contribute meaningfully to its projects.

Before joining GOAL, I worked for several humanitarian organisations over five years. I served with Hand in Hand as a project officer in shelter, water, and sanitation; a technical engineer with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC); a monitoring and evaluation officer with Ihsan Organisation; and a project coordinator with the United Engineers Organisation. Each role helped me grow and deepen my commitment to humanitarian service.

Building dignified shelter

At GOAL, I work in the Shelter department, where I help improve the living conditions of displaced and conflict-affected communities. My responsibilities include preparing engineering studies, project plans, and quantity surveys, as well as overseeing implementation to ensure the quality of materials and construction. I also provided technical support to the WASH team following the devastating 6 February 2022 earthquake.

Tariq Saeed Al Omaier family living in a tent before shelters completed. GOAL GOAL

One of the most impactful initiatives I’ve contributed to is GOAL’s Dignified Shelter programme. Launched in 2022, it replaces worn-out tents with safer, more durable shelter units designed to provide displaced families with protection, privacy and better living conditions.

These shelters were developed in direct response to the severe conditions in northwest Syria’s camps, where overcrowding, ageing tents, lack of hygiene supplies, and absence of lighting in public spaces significantly increase protection risks — particularly for women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Follow up works of the dignified shelter project at Dar Alkeram in 2024.

The new shelter units offer a stable and safe environment, reducing exposure to harsh weather, helping prevent the spread of disease and ensuring safer access to essential services.

The units include proper lighting, water and sanitation systems, all of which contribute to improved health and dignity for residents. Beneficiaries have told us how these shelters have transformed their daily lives, bringing a renewed sense of safety and privacy.

Tariq Saeed Al Omaier family at the now complete shelter. GOAL GOAL

I’m proud to be part of a team that not only delivers essential infrastructure but also helps restore dignity and stability for families who have endured so much.

Looking ahead

Even though the bombing and displacement have eased, many Syrians — myself included—cannot return to our hometowns. Our homes are destroyed, and the infrastructure is gone. For many living in newly built shelters, these “temporary” solutions may last for years.

I work with a collaborative and passionate team at GOAL. We face challenges — such as limited quality control tools, legal issues around land ownership and security risks — but we remain committed. I treat every beneficiary like family because I’ve lived their experience. I carry their stories with me and do my best to represent their needs to leadership.

I’ve chosen to stay in Dana. I cannot return home yet, but I hope to one day. Until then, I’ll continue using my experience and skills to help rebuild what the war destroyed — and support others trying to do the same.

Marwan Ben Abdulghafar Al-Bakur has worked with GOAL Syria since 2021 as a civil engineer in the Shelter team. Originally from Talmenes, a village in southern Idlib, he now lives in Dana with his wife and four children after being displaced by the conflict. Marwan holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Aleppo, which he completed in 2014 despite the challenges of war and displacement. He brings over seven years of experience in humanitarian work and is passionate about supporting his community by helping to provide dignified housing solutions for displaced families in northwest Syria.

About GOAL: GOAL has been providing humanitarian assistance and support in Northwest Syria since 2012, working in urban, rural, and camp settings to deliver aid for both host communities and displaced populations. GOAL’s programmes facilitate the supply of clean piped water and other Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services, deliver food security, basic needs, and nutritional aid, and provide disaster preparedness, emergency relief, and shelter and settlement support.