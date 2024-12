THE SOLICITORS FOR the family of Rebecca Browne, a young Derry woman who died after being struck by a Garda car, have said that the decision by the DPP not to prosecute any officers is “outrageous”.

Rebecca Browne, 21, from the Galliagh area of Derry, was struck by a Garda patrol car at 3.15am on 21 May 2023 at Ludden, near Buncrana.

In July of 2023, an internal investigation by the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) was redesignated and sought to establish whether the actions of An Garda Síochána relating to the incident were criminal in nature.

In a statement, GSOC confirmed that it was notified by the DPP of the decision not to prosecute.

“The incident was the subject of an independent criminal investigation by GSOC, which concluded with the submission of an investigative file to the DPP by GSOC.

“GSOC has noted the DPP’s decision, and has notified interested parties in the case, including the Browne family and Garda Members involved.”

GSOC added that it had notified the Browne family of their entitlement to a summary of reasons for the decision from the DPP and their entitlement to request a review of the decision.

It said that it would continue to engage with the Browne family “in the context of Coronial proceedings and any other statutory processes that may arise”.

In a statement today, Conor Moylan of Madden & Finucane Solicitors, who represent the family, said that they intend to challenge the decision by way of Judicial Review.

“Yesterday’s decision, by the Director of Public Prosecutions, not to prosecute the officer responsible is outrageous.

“Rebecca’s family have been let down by the Irish State and are devastated by this decision.

“The DPP did not have the courtesy to consult the Browne family in relation to their decision.”