Viva il Papa!



Long live Pope Francis! pic.twitter.com/gma4OE0GIo — Father Manuel Dorantes (@TweetingPriest) April 6, 2025

POPE FRANCIS MADE a surprise appearance in the Vatican today as he mingled with crowds at St. Peter’s Square just two weeks after leaving hospital.

“A good Sunday to all. Thank you very much”, the 88-year old Pope said as he was pushed through the square in his wheelchair.

The Pope made his appearance at the end of a mass honouring the sick and those who care for them.

The visit marks his first appearance in St. Peter’s Square since he was hospitalised with double pneumonia on 14 February.

Francis was released from Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Sunday after a period of 38 days.

He faced two “critical episodes” in hospital which put his life in imminent danger.

Francis now faces two months of recuperation at his Santa Marta residence in the Vatican.