JUST THREE SEATS remain unfilled in the local elections, as a fourth recount is currently underway in Newbridge.

Five candidates are in the running for the three remaining seats in Kildare LEA, but with just one vote between two of the candidates, a fourth recount has been granted by the returning officer.

The fourth recount was called for by Aontú after its candidate Melissa Byrne was shy just one vote of Sinn Féin’s James Stokes with 1,098 and 1,099 votes respectively.

Others still in contention for the three remaining seats are Fianna Fáil’s Noel Heavey and Rob Power and Independent Tom McDonnell.

As it currently stands it looks as if McDonnell, an anti-immigration candidate, will be in contention for the final seat with either Stokes or Byrne depending on where transfers go.

The most recent count results from Newbridge

None of the previous three recounts returned the same result with Byrne and Stokes either drawing or continuing to have one vote between them – in some cases Stokes ahead of Byrne and vice versa.

Sinn Féin’s Stokes requested the third recount, which finished up last night after he and Byrne were deemed to have the same number of votes – in that instance, Stokes lost out due to having fewer first preference votes.

On the very first count, Aontú’s Byrne took the spot with 1,101 votes to Stokes 1,100 but after the first recount on Monday night the positions were reversed.

Speaking to The Journal, One Aontú source said it’s very nerve-wrecking but there is a real sense of unity between the Sinn Féin and Aontú camps.

“We’re feeling equally sorry for each other. We’re all sharing food and cigarettes.

“It was Melissa’s birthday on the first recount, her first cousin flew over from Belgium to vote for her – we are very glad he did,” the source said.

Each candidate is entitled to request one recount each, beyond that it is at the discretion of the returning officer and recounts are granted on a case-by-case basis.

It is expected the results of the fourth recount will be available at around 2pm this afternoon.

Stokes, a member of the Traveller Community is a first-time candidate and at 18 years of age is Sinn Féin’s youngest candidate in this election.

Earlier this year, he told the Irish Independent that he was inspired to seek election by his late grandfather’s activism.

Byrne, also a first-time candidate at 25 years of age, was unanimously selected by her party earlier this year to contest the election.

A Maynooth University graduate she is currently an outreach officer for ‘Students for Life’, which describes itself as a non-profit pro-life organisation.

Some 946 seats are now allocated out of the total 949 seats in the local elections.

