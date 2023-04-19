The Journal's Redacted Lives wins silver at New York Festivals Radio Awards

REDACTED LIVES, A six-part documentary series by The Journal, has won a silver trophy at the prestigious New York Festivals Radio Awards.

The podcast tells the real story of mother and baby homes in Ireland; from what happened within; to how the State continues to deny survivors access to information, proper redress and ownership of their true stories.

The New York Festivals Radio Awards showcases world-class storytellers from around the globe and has been dedicated to celebrating broadcast innovation and excellence since 1957.

Redacted Lives received a silver trophy in the Best Narrative/Documentary Podcast category.

Advertisement

The series was presented and created by Órla Ryan with producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer and Editor of The Journal Sinéad O’Carroll.

O’Carroll said: “The New York Festivals Radio Awards honours the best in broadcasting from across the world and we’re delighted that it has recognised Redacted Lives alongside the other fantastic winners.

“This award highlights the importance of telling stories like these ones in the survivor’s own words, and we hope that the series continues to form a key part of Ireland’s understanding of what happened in mother and baby homes.”

Journal Media Managing Editor Susan Daly added: “Projects like Redacted Lives require investment, expertise and exceptional commitment across the board. We are delighted to secure this prestigious award as recognition of the team’s efforts and of the company’s support of quality journalism.

“Journal Media is acutely aware of how vital work of this calibre is for society. And we are grateful that our readers and listeners feel the same, with many of them contributing financially to our mission to keep people well-informed and involved in the issues that are shaping Ireland.”

You can listen to Redacted Lives here or wherever you get your podcasts.