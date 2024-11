SINN FÉIN HAS called for the term of the President to be reduced from seven to five years, to match the term of a sitting Oireachtas, in its election manifesto.

When asked by The Journal about the move at manifesto launch on Tuesday, party leader Mary Lou McDonald said it is about “streamlining” and “modernising” the office.

Advertisement

“They say a week is a long time in politics, so seven years is many, many eternities,” said McDonald.

The President currently serves a seven year term in office, and can be elected for a second term.

So today we’re asking: Should the Presidential term of office be shortened to five years?