#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 12 April 2021
Advertisement

Over half a million viewers tuned into last night's Reeling in the Years

The first episode of the new series featured some not-so-fond memories.

By Adam Daly Monday 12 Apr 2021, 4:30 PM
15 minutes ago 1,973 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5407319
Brian Cowen announcing that the European Union has approved an 85 billion euro rescue deal for Ireland, 2010
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Brian Cowen announcing that the European Union has approved an 85 billion euro rescue deal for Ireland, 2010
Brian Cowen announcing that the European Union has approved an 85 billion euro rescue deal for Ireland, 2010
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

THE FIRST EPISODE of the new series of RTÉ’s Reeling in the Years drew in over half a million viewers last night.

The highly-anticipated episode, featuring some not-so-fond memories of the EU-IMF bailout of Ireland and 2010′s austerity budget, was watched last night by an average audience of 515,000 viewers.

Other notable headlines last night included the big freeze across Ireland, an Icelandic ‘ash cloud’ that brought travel chaos, and the tragic death of broadcaster Gerry Ryan. 

Despite the gloomy lookback, RTÉ said last night’s show had “an incredible” 49.2% share among 15 to 34-year-olds.

The new decade (2010-2019) is being recapped each Sunday on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player.

The clip show was first made in 1999 and featured the events of the 1980s. It has since spawned a further four series, with episodes now covering each year from 1962 to 2009.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Repeats have been among the most-watched programmes on the national broadcaster and it was previously voted by readers of the RTÉ guide as the “most popular home-produced TV show ever”.

Last night’s episode was just pipped at the rating post by the Nine O’Clock News - 518,000 viewers tuned in ahead of Covid-19 restrictions easing today for the first time this year. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie