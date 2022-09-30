Paul Reid finishes last day as CEO of the HSE

HSE BOSS PAUL Reid has completed his final day in the role, following his resignation announcement in the summer.

Reid will still technically be the Chief Executive Officer until Monday morning, when he will be replaced by current Chief Financial Officer Stephen Mulvany on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is found.

However Reid confirmed today that this evening was his last in the role.

On Twitter the public serveant stated:

“Feeling emotionally drained saying goodbye to staff that come to work every day to give people good care & hope. This has been the most inspirational time of my career. I’m humbled & a better person for the privilege. Thank you all.”

The HSE confirmed in June that Reid was leaving his position.

In a statement at the time, both Reid and the HSE said he would step down in December 2022, facilitating a period to “advance the process” of selecting his successor.

He also said at the time that he had no immediate career plans, but the date of his departure was moved forward.

Yesterday Reid was engaged in a tense exchange with Independent TD Verona Murphy during his final sitting in front of the Oireachtas’s Public Accounts Committee.

The TD accused Reid of not answering her question before inquiring when a dietician would be appointed to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Wexford.

Reid said he could not comment on the specific appointment in Wexford.

“There are challenges in recruiting,” he said. “To stand still every year we have to recruit 10,000 people.

“That’s just churn. On top of that we have recruited a net extra 15,500. I don’t know that specific one in Wexford. But we will get the details for you.

“But to state the obvious, yes there are challenges and you might not like it. We don’t like it. But there are challenges.

“I bring a delegation in here all the time and respect the parliamentary process… I think we do it respectfully… The tone of what I’ve just heard to my delegation here is not respectful and not professional.”

Murphy replied: “I can tell you, Mr Reid, your insincerity won’t wash for one second here and I have full respect for all your staff.

“But I don’t put up with too much BS, chair. And that’s it. I didn’t get an answer to the question.”

Reid was appointed in 2019 by then-Health Minister Simon Harris and was due to hold the position for five years.

The Finglas native began his career as a trainee landline installer at the Department of Posts and Telegraphs before studying at Trinity College and working for Eircom.

He then began a position with Trócaire in 2010 before coming chief operating officer of he Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and being appointed chief executive of Fingal County Council.

With additional reporting from PA.