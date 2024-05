GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for witnesses in relation to a collision in Co Mayo last August in which a woman died.

The two-car collision happened on the N5 at Cloonlara near Swinford at approximately 4.30pm on Monday, 21 August last.

A passenger of one of the cars, a woman aged in her 70s, was fatally injured in the incident.

The driver of the same car, a man aged in his 70s, and the driver and sole occupant of the second car, a man aged in his late 40s, were both seriously injured and required hospital treatment.

Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to the driver of a red saloon car that was in the vicinity at the time to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Charlestown between 4pm and 4.45pm on 21 August are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.