#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 4 July 2021
Advertisement

Renewed appeal for information on 12-year-old boy last seen on Friday

Reece Thornton was last seen in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on Friday.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 1:32 PM
13 minutes ago 1,513 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5485465

Reece Thornton Reece Thornton Source: Garda Press Office

 GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy.

Reece Thornton was last seen in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on Friday. 

He is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slim build, with short brown hair. 

When last seen, Reece was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue top and white Nike runners. He was also carrying a black backpack. 

He is known to frequent the Drogheda area of Co Louth. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí in locating Reece is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie