Renewed appeal for information on 12-year-old boy last seen on Friday

Reece Thornton Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy.

Reece Thornton was last seen in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on Friday.

He is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slim build, with short brown hair.

When last seen, Reece was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue top and white Nike runners. He was also carrying a black backpack.

He is known to frequent the Drogheda area of Co Louth.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí in locating Reece is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.