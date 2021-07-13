#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 13 July 2021
Advertisement

Repaired Rashford mural ‘now a symbol of love and solidarity’

The wall art was defaced with racist slogans after England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 2:46 PM
22 minutes ago 3,058 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5494034
Street artist Akse repairs the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford.
Image: Danny Lawson/PA
Street artist Akse repairs the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford.
Street artist Akse repairs the mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford.
Image: Danny Lawson/PA

A VANDALISED MURAL of England footballer Marcus Rashford has become a symbol of love and solidarity, the man behind the street artwork said after hundreds of well-wishers covered it with anti-racism messages of support.

The mural in south Manchester, was defaced within hours of England’s loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, in what police are treating as a racist incident.

Ed Wellard, the founder Withington Walls, the community street art project behind the mural, covered the graffiti up until this morning when the artist returned to repair the damage – watched by dozens of supportive locals.

The mural, on the side of a cafe in Withington, has seen hundreds of visitors leaving notes, flags, flowers and banners in support of Rashford.

As street artist Akse P19 put the finishing touches to the repairs to his mural, watched by dozens of locals and onlookers, Wellard said: “There’s been an outpouring of kind of love and solidarity and it’s really heartening.

embedded260913787 Street artist Akse P19 is given a hug after he repaired the mural (Danny Lawson/PA)

“It’s a lovely thing isn’t it? I watched the footage with my friends and saw those penalties being missed and all I felt was empathy and compassion for those young men, they’ve done themselves proud, on and off the pitch.

I gave my 11-year-old boy a hug because he was crying and I wanted to give the players a hug.

The word “f***” was scrawled over the huge artwork and the words “shit” and “bastard” were also written beside the word “Sancho”, referencing another of the players who missed a penalty to give Italy victory in the Euro final.

Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, who all missed their penalty spot-kicks in the final, were targeted with racist abuse on social media after the game, escalating a political row about racism in both football and society.

embedded260904111 People place messages of support on top of bin liners covering the racist wording (Martin Rickett/PA)

Yesterday, Wellard tried to paint over some of the abusive graffiti before covering the rest with bin bags before Akse could return to make good on the damage.

A spontaneous online crowd-funder for the mural has now raised more than £30,000, which Wellard said will be used for further artwork.

He said he was upset at finding the vandalism and believes politicians need to “raise their game” on racism.

He added: “It was horrible, I was a bit teared-up. I was upset about the result anyway and the scenes we had seen at Wembley and stuff, it felt like a dark day for English football.

“And then to come out and see what had been written, it was repugnant, it was horrible.

“I wanted it covered before the kids went to school. No one should be seeing that.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

embedded260913612 Message on the mural (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We’ve got politicians that are trying to divide us, we need to come together.

“That team came under criticism from our Government for taking the knee. So clearly at the very top we need to address that kind of attitude.

“We had the MP from Dover, Elphicke, criticising Rashford. That’s not acceptable.”

Rashford thanked fans for their support last night, tweeting: “The messages I have received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears.

The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up. I’m Marcus Rashford, 23 years old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester.

The mural, based on a photograph by Daniel Cheetham, was created last November in recognition of Rashford’s work to tackle child food poverty.

His mother provided the quote on the mural, which reads: “Take pride in knowing that your struggle will play the biggest role in your purpose.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and England manager Gareth Southgate led the condemnation of those racially abusing black England players.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie