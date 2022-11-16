CSO: Property price jumps higher outside of the capital as growth continues to slow

The RRPI has slowed for the fifth consecutive month.

PROPERTY PRICE GROWTH has slowed for the fifth consecutive month, new CSO figures reveal.

Residential property prices rose by 10.8% in the 12 months to September 2022, down from 11.9% in the year to August 2022 and 15.3% in the year to February 2022.

Prices continue to rise at a faster rate outside of the capital, with prices in and outside of Dublin rising by 9.4% and 11.9% respectively.

Counties in the west of the country saw the largest jump in property prices, up 16.9% from the year prior to September.

At the other end of the scale, the South-West saw the lowest increase at 9.5% .

Despite the increase in costs, more property was purchased in September of this year than last year.

Over 4,500 dwellings were purchased in the ninth month of this year, an increase of 6.5% compared with the 4,304 purchases in September 2021.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to September 2022 was €299,500, up marginally from an average of €295,100 in the year to August 2022.

The lowest median price paid for a dwelling was €148,500 in Longford, while the highest was €615,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Residential prices are up 128.8% nationally from their lowest point in early 2013.