OVER €670,000 WORTH of herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, and fake designer goods valued at approximately €113,000 were seized by Revenue officers in Dublin last week.

Various other quantities of other illegal drugs, worth almost €7,000, were also seized. These included quantities of cannabis oil, edibles, and Diazepam, Zopiclone and Benzodiazepine tablets.

The parcels containing the drugs were discovered as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of sniffer dogs in panels that originated in the UK, the US, Canada, and Thailand, and were intended for addresses worldwide, revenue said.

A total of 27 kgs of herbal cannabis and 2 kgs of cannabis resin were placed at an approximate value of €550,000.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.