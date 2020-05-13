Revenue seize more than €500,000 worth of smuggled vodka at Dublin Port

OVER HALF A million euro worth of vodka has been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port.

Revenue seized over 13,500 litres of ‘Krackoff’ vodka yesterday. The smuggled alcohol has an estimated retail value of €510,000, representing a loss to the exchequer of €326,781, Revenue said.

Officers made the discovery when they searched an unaccompanied trailer that originated from Belgium.

Investigations are ongoing.

Since 1 January, over 265,000 litres of alcohol with a retail value of over €1 million has been seized in Dublin Port.

Revenue said that if any businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal alcohol, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our confidential line 1800 295 295.