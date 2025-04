REVENUE HAVE SEIZED contraband worth over €2.7 million in various operations in recent days – including the seizure of tobacco products worth over €1.9 million, herbal cannabis, edibles, and counterfeit items.

The seizures were the result various operations that occurred in Louth, Dublin, the Midlands, and Rosslare Europort, a spokesperson for Revenue said.

The tobacco products seized represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €1.5 million, Revenue said. The 33kg of herbal cannabis seized has an estimated value of €666,600, while 55kg of edibles seized are valued at over €55,000.

A total of 372 counterfeit items, which included fake designer handbags and shoes from a host of brands, were valued at over €77,000. A small amount of other illicit drugs were also seized.

Revenue were aided in their operations by detector dogs Toby, Sam, Grace, Ciara and Enzo, who helped with the discovery of the tobacco and herbal cannabis.

The counterfeit goods were seized as they were confirmed by the Rights Holder to have infringed on Intellectual Property Rights.

Additionally, almost 600 litres of alcohol, with a retail value of over €6,400 and representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €3,500, and additional tobacco products, with an estimated value of over €8,000 and representing a potential loss to the exchequer of over €6,600, were seized in Dublin, the Midlands and Rosslare.

A car and trailer, with an estimated value of €41,000, were also seized, along with 6 weapons. The weapons have been identified as pepper spray, telescopic baton, lock knife, katana sword and a butterfly knife.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing, the spokesperson said.