Dublin: 8 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Revenue seize car and cigarettes and tobacco worth over €16,500

This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €13,500.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 15 Mar 2019, 8:14 PM
10 minutes ago 799 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4545595
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 7,800 unstamped cigarettes, 20kgs tobacco and a car following a raid on a home private residence in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. 

Revenue said that the cigarettes – branded ‘Excellence’ and ‘Winston’ and tobacco, branded ‘Amber Leaf and ‘Virginia’, have a combined retail value of over €16,500.

This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €13,500, Revenue said.

A Lithuanian man (40s) was questioned by Revenue officers and investigations are ongoing with a view to a prosecution.

Revenue said that the seizures are part of its ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

“If you know someone is evading tax or involved in smuggling, report it,” Revenue said a statement. 

Contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.

