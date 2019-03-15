Revenue seize car and cigarettes and tobacco worth over €16,500

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 7,800 unstamped cigarettes, 20kgs tobacco and a car following a raid on a home private residence in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Revenue said that the cigarettes – branded ‘Excellence’ and ‘Winston’ and tobacco, branded ‘Amber Leaf and ‘Virginia’, have a combined retail value of over €16,500.

This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €13,500, Revenue said.

A Lithuanian man (40s) was questioned by Revenue officers and investigations are ongoing with a view to a prosecution.

Revenue said that the seizures are part of its ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

“If you know someone is evading tax or involved in smuggling, report it,” Revenue said a statement.