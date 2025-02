ALL ACTIVITIES OF the Arts Council are to be subjected to an external review after it accrued millions of euro in losses in pursuit of an unsuccessful IT project.

The Arts Minister Patrick O’Donovan announced the governance review after it emerged that the Arts Council has spent €6.675 million on a failed IT development project.

The secretary general of the Department of Culture initiated an examination of the Arts Council project last year and made 36 recommendations.

It found that the Arts Council was not prepared for the scale of the project and did not put in place adequate resources to deliver it.

The examination also found that the oversight, monitoring and reporting arrangements by the department over the lifespan of the project were inadequate.

O’Donovan said he has expressed “deep concern” to the chairperson and director of the Arts Council over “all aspects of the project”.

“The governance failures arising from this project must be addressed quickly in order to safeguard public funding and to prevent a recurrence of these issues,” he said in a statement.

He said there are a range of “fundamental questions” about governance and culture within the Arts Council as to whether the corporate governance framework reflects best governance practice for state bodies

“Assurance is also required that the culture of the Arts Council, at all levels, is open and transparent and that it engages with all stakeholders, both internal and external, in a manner appropriate to its statutory remit to develop the arts,” he added.

Funding for the Arts Council has increased by 75% in recent years to €140 million this year.

O’Donovan said it is vital that the taxpayer has confidence that these resources are being used appropriately and that waste is being avoided.

“I want to see these questions addressed as a matter of urgency and accordingly I have instructed my department to commence an external review of governance and culture at the Arts Council,” he said.

“The review will extend not only to capital projects but to all activities and expenditures under the remit of the Arts Council and will commence shortly.”

‘Regret’ that project was not completed

In a statement this afternoon, the Arts Council said that in 2018, it “requested sanction to develop new IT systems” as its “ageing online systems were presenting challenges and required improvement”.

Capital funding was approved and development of these systems began in 2019. The Arts Council acknowledged that the project was “ambitious in nature”.

It said that two IT contractors were procured through the public procurement process to help us deliver this complex objective, but the project was “not delivered”.

The Arts Council said it “acknowledges the significant expenditure on this project and the associated write-off of this expenditure of €5.3m.

“We greatly regret that this ambitious and complex project was not completed. We take our role as custodian of public money very seriously and for that reason we are engaging with our contractors with a view to seeking legal redress,” it said.

Arts Council chair Maura McGrath said she is “deeply concerned at the non-delivery of this project and the costs incurred”.

“I have assured Minister O’Donovan that whatever measures and reforms are required will be rigorously pursued by me, the Arts Council Board and the executive. We will work with the Department to address this issue and ensure it cannot recur, and I have already initiated an external governance review.”

The Arts Council’s 2023 annual report can be read in full here.

PAC review

Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly has said that full scrutiny of the millions wasted by the Arts Council “must be a priority for the incoming Public Accounts Committee”.

Farrelly, who is the party’s arts spokesperson, said the revelation is “the latest in a litany of spending scandals involving the needless waste of taxpayers’ money”.

“I find it difficult to understand how so much money could be spent on a failed project. At what stage of its design or rollout did it because apparent that the system was not fit for purpose? This is the type of information that needs to be put into the public domain,” he said.

Farrell said it has also been suggested that the report into the matter was submitted to former Arts Minister Catherine Martin as far back as last summer, and questioned whether the previous government “deliberately” sat on its findings until after the general election last November.

“While it is welcome that the government has ordered a full external review of the Arts Council, new Arts Minister Patrick O’Donovan must still answer questions on this matter in the Dáil,” he said.

“I am also calling for the Arts Council’s annual report and financial statements to be subject to a robust interrogation by PAC when the committee reconvenes.”

With reporting from Press Association