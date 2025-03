A MOTION SEEKING that students in Ireland be afforded the right to receive their education through Irish will be brought before the Dáil later this evening.

Government has neglected to allow students to continue their education in Irish for years, according to the party’s Gaeilge spokesperson Aengus Ó Snodaigh. He said this is reflected in the nine counties which still do not have a lán-Gaeilge post-primary school.

While there have been a number of high-profile campaigns for the delivery of Gaelcholáistí in areas of Dublin, plans to deliver on the demands have recently been rolled back.

Ó Snodaigh says the motion makes sure that students who want to receive and education as Gaeilge have a right to do so, which will later facilitate roles within the public service where a fifth of personnel are required to be Irish-speaking.

During a press conference completely in Irish* this morning, the Dublin South Central TD told reporters that the number of people waiting for places within post-primary Gaelcholáistí are getting worse.

“The state has to make sure that it is facilitating the demand that currently exists and, later, find out ways to make sure that capacity [in Irish-speaking schools] is increased in the future,” Ó Snodaigh said.

There has been an increase, in recent years, in the number of students attending scoileanna lán-Gaeilge. Previous plans have sought to increase capacity, at post-primary level especially.

Members of Sinn Féin with fluent Irish speaking outside Leinster House this morning. Muiris Ó Cearbhaill / The Journal Muiris Ó Cearbhaill / The Journal / The Journal

Speaking alongside a number of other Sinn Féin members who have fluent Irish, Ó Snodaigh said the state also needs to make sure that enough services are also offered to the gaeltacht areas.

“If we don’t focus on Gaeloideachas, we will not be able to deliver services through Irish in Gaeltacht or other areas. There’s an emergency here, there’s not enough teachers, there’s not enough schools and this isn’t being tackled correctly,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s 23-point motion asks that the Dáil recognises recent achievements in Irish music and film, such as Kneecap and An Cailín Ciúin, and celebrate the language as one of the oldest in the EU.

It separately demands that the state ensure access to all-Irish education for students, increase the use of the language nationwide – especially outside of the Gaeltacht areas, and satisfy the existing demand for services.

“This is an extensive motion, probably a bit more extensive than other motions that come before the Dáil, because there is a need for a rounded-package that addresses each one of the 23 points so we can improve each issue in relation to them,” Ó Snodaigh said.

*Quotes included in this article have been translated into English.