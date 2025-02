CHILDREN AND THEIR teachers protested outside Leinster House this morning to demand an additional Irish speaking secondary school for Dublin.

Students from Bunscoil Synge, Gaelscoil Eoin, Gaelscoil Inse Chór, Gaelscoil Lios na nÓg and Scoil Bhríde located in the Dublin 2, 4, 6, and 8 school areas, are calling on Education Minister Helen McEntee to deliver the school that was promised last year.

The Gaelcholáiste was announced for Heytesbury Street in the capital, but to date no further information has been provided on its development.

Speaking to The Journal, Sadhbh Nic Dháibhéad, a fourth class teacher at Gaelscoil Inse Chór, said there is not enough places to meet demand among the existing schools in Dublin.

“If they learn through Irish in primary school, that can be lost then if they go to an English speaking secondary school,” she said.

“The children love speaking Irish every day and love the connection to their culture and heritage. The fact that some of them won’t be able to continue that on in secondary school is dreadful.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said it is essential that there is another Gaelscoil introduced in Dublin as a matter of urgency.

“It is a matter of parental choice and currently parents and children don’t have choice,” she said.

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh said the Department hasn’t yet moved on the practicalities of opening the school and called on the Department to take the necessary steps to get the school up and running for September.

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.