Elderly Cork couple who died in crash 'well-known in the local golfing community'

A stock of the road where the collision occurred.

A stock of the road where the collision occurred.

GARDAÍ HAVE IDENTIFIED the couple who died in a road crash near Carrigaline in Cork city.

The couple, named locally as Pat Allen (83) and Bernadette Allen (82), were travelling in their car towards Ringaskiddy when they were in collision with a large articulated car transporter.

The collision happened at 11am with sources believing the elderly couple may have been en route to a local park at Haulbowline for a walk.

Investigators believe that the truck was struck first by the car containing the elderly couple and this then caused a knock on effect of other cars travelling becoming involved in the crash.

A third person, in another car, was taken to hospital but is understood to not have life threatening injuries.

The car transporter came to rest on its side having lost control while trying to avoid the crash, sources said. The driver of the car transporter, who was said to be in shock, was not assessed to need medical treatment.

Local Councillor Seamus McGrath said the town of Carrigaline was in a state of disbelief as news of the couple’s deaths emerged.

“Terribly sad news with the loss of life in the tragic incident on the Shannonpark to Ringaskiddy road.

“My thoughts and prayers are with families involved. Thanks to the emergency services for their incredible work,” he said.

Advertisement

The couple are said to be well known in the local golfing community in Carrigaline.

The area where the collision happened is close to where Mr Allen previously worked in the Pfizer factory.

Ringaskiddy is a heavily industrialised area with a number of factories and a major container port.

The couple lived near the site of the crash where they died in the Glenwood area of Carrigaline.

Raffeen Creek Golf Club is also near the location where the collision happened where the couple were lifelong members.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash to make contact with them.

The road remained closed off yesterday evening as forensic collision investigators examined the scene – a crane was brought into lift the car transporter.

The investigation is being led by gardaí in Togher who have asked for road users to make contact with them.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N28 in the Shannon Park area between 10:45 and 11am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information can contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a spokesperson said.