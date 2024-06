HIGH-RANKING UK Conservatives have been implicated in the latest scandal to rock the party only two weeks out from polling day.

There are now calls for an inquiry as multiple people are being investigated by the Gambling Commission for allegedly placing bets on the timing of the general election.

Tony Lee and Laura Saunders

It was announced today that the Tory director of campaigns Tony Lee will take a leave of absence following accusations that his wife Laura Saunders, who is a candidate, placed bets on the timing of the general election using insider information.

It means that the Conservative’s campaign, which was already struggling with Labour’s massive 20-point lead, is without a director.

Saunders, who has worked with the party since 2015, was running in Bristol North West.

Neither have commented on the accusations.

Craig Williams

It emerged last week that Craig Williams, a Tory candidate and parliamentary private secretary to Sunak, was under investigation after he “put a flutter” on when the 4 July election would take place.

The Guardian reported that Williams, who was Sunak’s closest parliamentary aide, placed a bet of £100 just three days before the Prime Minister announced the date.

He was standing in the constituency of Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr.

There are now calls for an inquiry into the growing scandal.

A Conservative spokesman said: “We have been contacted by the Gambling Commission about a small number of individuals.

“As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it wouldn’t be proper to comment further, until any process is concluded.”

Sunak’s Protection Officer

The investigation into Williams led to one of Sunak’s personal protection officers also being implicated.

The officer, who has not been named, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the Metropolitan police said in a statement.

They have been removed from operational duties and were bailed pending further inquiries.

The Gambling Commission said: “Currently the commission is investigating the possibility of offences concerning the date of the election.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and the commission cannot provide any further details at this time.

“We are not confirming or denying the identity of any individuals involved in this investigation.”

“But I don’t know all the facts at the moment. I’d be loath to condemn without there being an investigation that’s been concluded.”

Opposition demands

Labour’s campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden has written to Sunak calling for the candidates’ suspension and questioning “how wide this scandal goes”.

He said that given the police officer had been removed from their duties, “surely you can understand that – yet again – this looks as though there is one rule for members of the Tory party, and another rule for everyone else”.

“If you can see how wrong that is, will you now at the very least remove your support for Williams and Saunders as Conservative election candidates?

“The other major question to be addressed is how wide this scandal goes.

“If some of your most senior colleagues felt they had carte blanche to misuse the inside information they had on the election in order to make a profit, we must ask how many others had advance access to the same information, and placed bets either by themselves, or through their friends and family?”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “It would be an utter disgrace if Conservative politicians were shown to be more focused on turning a quick buck rather than the needs of the country.”

With reporting by the Press Association