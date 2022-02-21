#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 February 2022
The Explainer x Noteworthy: How are public maintenance works impacting river biodiversity?

Noteworthy’s Anthea Lacchia and An Taisce’s Elaine McGoff tell Susan Daly about how arterial drainage works are changing our waterways.

By Laura Byrne Monday 21 Feb 2022
“A RIVER ECOSYSTEM is incredibly complex and there are oodles of species that rely on it from microorganisms… all the way up to mammals.”

Elaine McGoff, Natural Environment Officer with An Taisce, speaking on this week’s episode about the vast amount of wildlife that are impacted by vegetation clearance processes along the banks and in the channels of rivers in Ireland.

That was the subject of Noteworthy’s recent BREAKING THE BANKS investigation which found these habitats are being destroyed in Ireland, according to experts, with many expressing serious concerns over the environmental impact of arterial drainage maintenance activities. 

These experts are are calling for the Arterial Drainage Act – which mandates the maintenance of vegetation on the channels, both on the banks and inside the channel – to be revisited and updated.

This week, as a bonus episode of The Explainer brought to you by our investigative platform NoteworthySusan Daly chats with reporter Anthea Lacchia about the findings of her investigation alongside An Taisce’s Elaine McGoff.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Susan Daly and producers Nicky Ryan and Laura Byrne, with thanks to Noteworthy’s Maria Delaney.

Laura Byrne  / Assistant News Editor
laurabyrne@thejournal.ie

