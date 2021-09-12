Two rescued after pleasure boat suffers engine failure in Cork

TWO PEOPLE AND a dog were rescued by the RNLI off the west coast of Cork after their boat experienced engine failure.

The RNLI’s Courtmacsherry All Weather Trent Lifeboat was called out yesterday evening to go to the aid of a 21-foot pleasure craft with two people and their dog on board that got into difficulties off the Barrells Rocks, one mile from Garrettstown in West Cork.

The boat suffered engine failure on passage from Courtmacsherry to Kinsale and sought immediate help. The boat was towed to the nearest port of Courtmacsherry.

In a press statement, the Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat voluntary Deputy Launching Authority Philip White said: “With winds blowing strongly towards the dangerous shoreline today, it was great to reach the casualty quickly and perform a smooth rescue. Again thanks to all the volunteers today with some leaving their TV sets midway through the All Ireland Football Final to help others in trouble at Sea.”.

The volunteer Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat Crew involved in the callout were Coxswain Mark John Gannon, Mechanic Chris Guy and crewmembers Donal Young, Dave Philips, Evin O Sullivan and Jim O Donnell.

The Lifeboat has now refuelled and re stocked for its next call to action.

The crew on board the pleasure boat expressed their thanks to all involved int the rescue.