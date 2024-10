Routes around the start and finish lines in Dublin city centre. Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

THOUSANDS ARE EXPECTED to take part in the annual Dublin Marathon today.

A number of roads around the capital will be closed off for today’s event, where some notable names are taking part.

Actor and Castleknock native Colin Farrell is running on behalf of Debra, a charity caring for those who have the rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa. He has raised over half a million euro for the cause so far.

Galway man Ernesto Antonio is also running today on behalf of the Irish Kidney Association on the 25-year anniversary of his life-saving heart transplant. He had doubled his donation goal, as of Friday.

The race will get underway from 8.45am on Leeson Street Lower. Areas around the starting line could be busy from 7am as lockers for participants’ belongings open early.

Roads along the route in the city centre are will reopen in phases between 11am this morning and 8pm this evening. You can view a full timetable of today’s closures here.

Merrion Square South has been closed to all traffic since Friday and will reopen at 2pm tomorrow.

Full route of Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

The full race route is as follows:

Leeson Street Lower

St Stephen’s Green South

Cuffe Street

Kevin Street Lower

Kevin Street Upper

Patrick Street

Nicholas Street

Christchurch Place

Lord Edward Street

Parliament Street

Essex Quary

Wood Quay

Merchants Quay

Ushers Quay

James Joyce Bridge

Blackhall Place

Stoneybatter Manor Street

Aughrim Street

North Circular Road

North Road

Spa Road

Lord’s Walk

Chesterfield Avenue

Castleknock Road

College Road

Tower Road

Knockmaroon Road

Upper Glen Road

Chapelizod Road

Chapelizod Bridge

St Laurence Road

Sarsfield Road

Inchicore Road

South Circular Road

Dolphins Barn

Crumlin Road

Drimnagh Road

Walkinstown Road

Cromwellsfort Road

Kimmage Road

West Fortfield Road

Templeogue Road

Terenure Road

East Orwell Road

Orwell Park

Dartry Road

Milltown Road

Clonskeagh Road

Roebuck Road

Fosters Avenue

Stillorgan Road

UCD Flyover

Stillorgan Road

Nutley Lane

Merrion Road

Northumberland Road

Warrington Place

Mount Street

Mount Street Upper

Public Transport

As expected, public transport routes will largely be impacted by today’s event. Irish Rail have also planned a number of line improvement works for this weekend, nationwide. You can view the full list impacted lines here.



Improvement works will be taking place along the northern commuter line this weekend, meaning there will be no train services between Dublin Connolly and Dundalk and no DART services between Dublin Connolly and Malahide/Howth either.



There will be a temporary closure of the Luas Red Line today during the marathon. No services will be operating between Heuston and Connolly/The Point from 8.45am to 10.45am as a result.

Red Line services going southbound – towards Tallaght or Saggart from Heuston – will not be impacted. Green Line services will operate as normal for the day.

For Dublin Bus services, a number of diversions will be in place on routes terminating or passing through the city centre until approximately 6pm this evening.

Passengers have been told to expect delays on all services.

There will be no Dublin Bus Nitelink services operating today.