A MAN IN his 70s has died after the car he was driving struck a pole in Cork.

The crash happened at about 2.10pm this afternoon at Mill Road in Fermoy.

Gardaí say that the man was fatally injured in the crash and was the sole occupant of the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100 or any garda station.