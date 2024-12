A MAN IN his 60s has died following a collision in Navan, Co Meath, the fourth pedestrian death in Ireland since St Stephen’s Day.

It follows the death of a woman in her 70s while out walking yesterday evening on the N80 in Rathcrogue, Co Carlow. On St Stephen’s Day, husband and wife Anthony Hogg and Georgina Hogg-Moore were killed in a hit-and-run in Blanchardstown in Dublin.

A man (40s) was arrested in connection with that incident yesterday evening and remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Dublin garda station.

The latest death recorded on Ireland’s roads came following a collision that occurred in the Flowerhill area in Navan last night at approximately 10.40pm.

According to gardaí, a car collided with the man who was fatally injured as a result of the collision.

It brings the total death toll for the year to 177. Of those, 39 deaths have been pedestrians.

It also means that this year’s toll is nearing closer to last year’s 180 deaths in the final days of 2024.

His body was taken to the Mortuary in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The male driver – aged in his 60s – was uninjured.

The road at Flowerhill in Navan is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A Garda technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.