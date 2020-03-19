Two dead in separate road crashes in Kildare and Meath

GARDAÍ ATTENDED THE scene of two fatal road crashes in the east of the country today, where a woman in her 80s and a man in his 30s died.

At around 12.20pm this afternoon, gardaí were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van on the Kells Road in Navan in Meath.

The motorcyclist – a man in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene. He was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where a post-mortem will take place.

No other injuries were reported. Gardaí conducted a technical examination at the scene, which has since re-opened to traffic.

An appeal has been made for anyone with information, particularly motorists who may have dash cam footage, to come forward by ringing Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

In a separate incident on the main street in Clane in Kildare at around 12.30pm, a woman in her 80s was struck by a lorry.

She was taken to Naas General Hopsital where she was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem is scheduled to take place and no injuries were reported.

That road has also since re-opened to traffic.

In a similar appeal, gardaí asked for witnesses and those who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.