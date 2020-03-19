This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two dead in separate road crashes in Kildare and Meath

A woman in her 80s and a man in his 30s have died on Irish roads today.

By Sean Murray Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 6:50 PM
1 hour ago 17,219 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5051874
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ ATTENDED THE scene of two fatal road crashes in the east of the country today, where a woman in her 80s and a man in his 30s died.

At around 12.20pm this afternoon, gardaí were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van on the Kells Road in Navan in Meath.

The motorcyclist – a man in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene. He was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where a post-mortem will take place.

No other injuries were reported. Gardaí conducted a technical examination at the scene, which has since re-opened to traffic.

An appeal has been made for anyone with information, particularly motorists who may have dash cam footage, to come forward by ringing Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

In a separate incident on the main street in Clane in Kildare at around 12.30pm, a woman in her 80s was struck by a lorry. 

She was taken to Naas General Hopsital where she was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem is scheduled to take place and no injuries were reported.

That road has also since re-opened to traffic.

In a similar appeal, gardaí asked for witnesses and those who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie