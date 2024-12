THE ROAD SAFETY Authority has urged motorists not to drink and drive over the Christmas period, after more than one in ten admitted to doing so in the last year.

The RSA, along with An Garda Síochána and the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS), are calling on drivers to stay safe and sober over the festive season to prevent collisions and protect all road users.

Fourteen people lost their lives on Irish roads in December last year, while 124 people were seriously injured.

So far this year, there have been 165 people killed on Irish roads, five fewer than the same period last year.

Over 7,000 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving up until the end of November. That is the equivalent of over one driver every hour, every day.

Behaviour and attitudes research conducted by the RSA in November found that more than one in ten (11%) of motorists admitted to driving after consuming any alcoholic drink in the past year.

Meanwhile, 25% of motorists said: “it is acceptable to drive short distances in your local area after consuming one alcoholic drink”.

“We have witnessed firsthand the tragic consequences and heard the heartbreaking stories of families and communities devastated by road collisions this year. The loss and suffering is immeasurable,” RSA chief executive Sam Waide said.

“Driving under the influence of drink or drugs not only endangers your life but also puts others at risk, leading to empty seats at tables and devastation for families this Christmas. Let’s all commit to reducing lives lost on Irish roads, and make this Christmas a time of joy, not tragedy.”

The RSA said it has piloted the introduction of Flinebox breathalysers in a number of hospitality locations in recent months. It said the scheme is an educational and preventative measure, allowing members of the public to make an informed decision on whether they should and should not drive.

It said that since the pilot was introduced, over 15,774 tests have been carried out. Data to date has shown that 44% of testers who had an alcohol level above 0.22mg thought they would be below the legal limit.

Increase in drug driving detections

To date, gardaí have carried out over 100,000 checkpoints, averaging 300 checkpoints per day. Breath tests have increased by 26% over last year, while drug tests have increased by 57% in the same period.

According to gardaí, 56% of arrests were alcohol related, 44% were drugs related, while the number of drug driving detections is up 11% on 2023.

“Those that take drugs or have alcohol before getting into the car to drive are playing roulette with their own life and the lives of other road users,” Paula Hilman, Assistant Commissioner for Roads Policing and Community Engagement, said.

“The chances of you getting home safely are not as high as you are. We strongly urge you to please do not get into your car and drive if you have taken alcohol or a quantity of any drug.”

Blood alcohol levels

New data from the MBRS toxicology testing found that the median blood alcohol level found in motorists arrested was 152mg alcohol per 100ml blood – three times the legal limit.

The maximum blood alcohol concentration found was 427mg alcohol per 100ml blood, eight-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Meanwhile, the average blood level of cannabis and cocaine in 2023 were both six times the legal limit.

The MBRS recently approved two Alcohol Ignition Interlock Devices (AIIDs), which prevent a vehicle from starting if the driver has consumed alcohol.

MBRS director Professor Denis Cusack said it is “deeply concerning to see the high number of test results being significantly over the legal limits”.

“Intoxicated driving significantly inhibits a driver’s ability to use the roads safely, putting themselves and all other road users at serious risk. The development of alcohol interlock devices to stop drunk driving has great potential to reduce this danger,” he said.