AS THE ALL-IRELAND football final approaches this weekend, Michael Healy-Rae is suggesting that road tolls should be lifted to make it easier for Kerry and Donegal fans heading to Croke Park.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, the Kerry TD proposed removing motorway tolls to reduce both traffic on the roads and the financial burden on supporters, calling it “the right thing to do”.

Healy-Rae said that he wouldn’t be as passionate about implementing a similar measure for other big events, such as concerts, arguing that they don’t draw the same number of people travelling for the All-Ireland final.

So, what do you think: Should road tolls be lifted for the All-Ireland final?