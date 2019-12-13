Roads reopen and delays expected as housing protest finishes in the centre of Dublin

ROADS HAVE REOPENED but delays are expected blocked after housing protesters blocked off four streets in the centre of Dublin.

George Street, Cuffe Street, Camden Street and Aungier Street were all blocked to traffic as a result of the demonstration.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area where possible and to expect delays.

Last week, protesters blocked off Aungier street in a protest at the rising homeless figures and plans to develop a new homeless hostel, the biggest of its kind, in the centre of Dublin.

Dublin Traffic Update: Due to protests George Steet, Cuffe Street, Camden Street and Aungier Street are all closed. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 13, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Demonstrators held signs bearing slogans like “Homes not hostels”, “Children first”, and chanted “no more hostels, build more homes” outside Avalon House, which had been earmarked for Ireland’s largest hostel for rough sleepers.

Those plans were dropped after locals voiced their opposition to the plan; the Peter McVerry Trust announced that it would open a family hub at the site instead of the 150-bed homeless hostel.