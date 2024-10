MORE THAN 130 drivers have been detected speeding on the second day of a Garda road safety operation across the Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardaí have checked the speed of 79,742 vehicles since 7am yesterday morning.

A spokesperson said that while the majority of motorists were travelling within the speed limit, 136 drivers were found to be speeding.

A number of motorists were detected at dangerous speeds. One driver was found travelling at 167km/h in an 80km/h zone on the R162 in Leggagh, Castletown, Meath.

Another driver was detected at 122km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N13 in Maghera Beg, Manorcunningham, Donegal.

Advertisement

In Galway, gardaí found a driver travelling at 88km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Newcastle Road, while another motorist was travelling at 90km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Callan Road in Kilkenny.

“An Garda Síochána advises all drivers to please slow down and drive safely today and over the rest of the long weekend as so many of us take to the roads,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí detected 283 drivers speeding during the first day of the operation.

Four people have been killed on the road in Ireland in recent days.

Yesterday, a man in his 20s died following a single-vehicle crash in Tubbercurry, Co Sligo in the early hours of the morning.

Two elderly brothers died following a crash involving a lorry and a car in Co Antrim yesterday afternoon.

On Friday, a man in his 50s was killed after being struck by a lorry on Arran Quay in Dublin city centre.