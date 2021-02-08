Robber pulled down his mask and shouted "coronavirus" at security during armed raid last April

A MAN PULLED down his mask and shouted “coronavirus” at a security guard he also threatened to kill during a knife-point robbery, a court has heard.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Kevin Brosnan (40) “capitalised on the fears and anxieties of the general public during a pandemic” by mentioning the virus during the robbery.

Brosnan of Ardmore Park, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to robbery at Centra, Old Bawn Shopping Centre, Tallaght, on 2 April 2020. His 82 previous convictions include convictions for burglary, theft, possession of knives and affray.

Garda Dillon O’Malley told Dara Hayes BL, prosecuting, that Brosnan entered the Centra shop armed with a knife, pulled down his mask and shouted “coronavirus” at a security guard working there.

He threatened the security guard and referred to him with a racial slur. He then approached the counter and demanded a shop assistant open the till, telling him that he was HIV positive when the shop assistant initially could not get the till open.

As the shop assistant was putting money in a shopping bag for the accused, Brosnan repeatedly told the security guard he would kill him each time the guard attempted to approach. The guard made an attempt to block him as he left the store, but Brosnan pointed the knife at him and again threatened to kill him.

Brosnan was spotted by a member of the public shortly after the robbery and contacted gardaí, who arrived and arrested the accused. He was found to be in possession of €630 which was returned to the shop.

Garda O’Malley agreed with Sarah-Jane O’Callaghan, defending, that her client “capitalised on the fears and anxieties of the general public during a pandemic” by mentioning coronavirus. He agreed with counsel that her client had employed a “shocking” racial slur towards the victim.

The garda agreed that Brosnan is disgusted with his actions and has expressed genuine remorse.

Judge Karen O’Connor ordered a report from the Probation Service and adjourned the matter for finalisation on 23 March, next.

The court heard that Brosnan had been released by gardaí without charge following a separate knife-point robbery the previous year.

Brosnan also pleaded guilty to robbery at Mace, Killinarden Way, Tallaght, on 3 October 2019.

Garda Gary Duffy told Mr Hayes that on the date in October 2019, Brosnan entered the Mace shop along with an accomplice who was holding a knife. This accomplice put the knife to the neck of a shop assistant and demanded that the till be opened.

Gda Duffy said the man with the knife threatened to “stab” and “kill” the shop assistant unless the till was opened. Brosnan and his accomplice grabbed money and ran from the shop.

Brosnan was identified by gardaí on CCTV footage obtained from the shop. He was arrested and interviewed, but was ultimately released without charge.

Gda Duffy agreed with Ms O’Callaghan BL that there was a “huge juxtaposition” between her client’s demeanour when he is sober and his actions during the offence.