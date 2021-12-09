#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 9 December 2021
Robbie Shakespeare, reggae bassist and producer, dies aged 68

He was one half of the reggae and dub duo, Sly and Robbie

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 9 Dec 2021, 12:34 PM
Image: Empics Entertainment

THE BASSIST, PRODUCER and one-half of Sly and Robbie, Robbie Shakespeare, has passed away at the age of 68.

His death was announced in a statement last night by the Jamaican Minister of Culture.

Shakespeare was best known for his work with drummer Sly Dunbar, who formed the duo Sly and Robbie in the 1970s, working in reggae and dub across multiple critically acclaimed albums.

The duo also worked with a host of other musicians, acting as producers and performers with acts like Bob Dylan, Sinéad O’Connor, Peter Tosh, Mick Jagger, Sting, The Rolling Stones and countless others.

Tributes have been paid to Shakespeare, with Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness saying that he played a “significant role” in recording and producing albums for multiple reggae artists.

“The legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare played a significant role in recording and producing albums for various Reggae artists including Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, U Roy, Culture, Burning Spear among other big names,” said Holness.

“When it comes to Reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare. He will be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

