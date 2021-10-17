#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 17 October 2021
Jailed New York millionaire Robert Durst is on ventilator with Covid-19, lawyer says

Earlier this week, he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his best friend.

By AFP Sunday 17 Oct 2021
Robert Durst testifying in his murder trial
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

US REAL ESTATE mogul Robert Durst, sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend, has been placed on a ventilator after becoming infected with Covid-19, according to US media reports.

Durst, 78, was given a life sentence this week with no possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of killing his friend in 2000 at her Beverly Hills home to keep her from talking to police about the disappearance of his wife two decades earlier.

Durst’s attorney Dick DeGuerin told the Los Angeles Times his client was in “very bad condition” during the sentencing hearing.

Durst has been hospitalised and put on a ventilator after catching Covid-19, said DeGuerin.

“He was having difficulty breathing and he was having difficulty communicating,” DeGuerin told the Times.

“He looked worse than I’ve ever seen him and I was very worried about him.”

Durst, a multi-millionaire who was the subject of an explosive HBO documentary entitled The Jinx, has always denied the charges against him.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

