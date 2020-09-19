#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 19 September 2020
Two dead and 16 injured following shooting at house party in New York state

Police said it was too early to say if there were multiple shooters.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 9:32 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Paul Brady Photography
Image: Shutterstock/Paul Brady Photography

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed and several others injured following a mass shooting in Rochester, New York.

“Major Crimes is on the scene of a mass shooting on Pennsylvania Ave. @ there are fatalities,” an initial tweet from the Rochester Police Department said.

“At about 12.30am 16 people were shot while outside @ a house party on Pennsylvania Ave. 2 victims suffered fatal wounds. In addition to the 16 shot, 2 suffered injuries while attempting to flee the gunfire,” the police department later tweeted. 

Police confirmed during a press briefing with local media that two people are dead and 16 injured after being shot during a “backyard party” in the city. 

Speaking to reporters, Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons confirmed that a man and woman, both thought to be in their early 20s had died. 

“I can say one of our deceased victims, was a male and approximately, age, 18 to 22 and the other was a female approximately the same age between 18 and 22,” he said.

Simmons added that it was too early to say if there were multiple shooters. No arrests have been made. 

 

Updates to follow



