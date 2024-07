MINISTER FOR INTEGRATION Roderic O’Gorman today would not say if he plans on engaging with Waterways Ireland on a path forward to the ongoing situation at Dublin’s Grand Canal.

On Saturday morning, the bodies of two men in their forties were recovered from the canal near the Charlemont luas stop close to Ranelagh.

It’s understood that both men had been living in tents pitched on a narrow stretch of grass along the canal opposite the tents of asylum seekers.

In recent months, over 2km of fencing has been erected along the canal by Waterways Ireland to prevent the rising number of unaccommodated asylum seekers pitching tents along the canal.

It emerged last week that Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman, who has responsibility for providing shelter to asylum seekers, has had no contact with Waterways Ireland on the matter.

Waterways Ireland CEO John McDonagh said last week that barricades will continue to be erected along the canal if more tents are pitched.

Barriers along the Grand Canal, 4 July 2024 RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

His comments came just days after Taoiseach Simon Harris said the barriers are expected to be removed in the coming weeks.

When asked by The Journal today if he plans to engage with Waterways Ireland on the use of barriers along the canal, O’Gorman said these sort of issues are discussed within the operational committee that exists and includes his Department and Waterways Ireland.

He said this was the appropriate place for his Department officials to have such discussions.

Advertisement

This committee, which was set up earlier this year in response to the growing number of unaccommodated asylum seekers, is made up of representatives from the Department of Integration, the Department of Housing, the HSE, Dublin City Council, An Garda Síochána and Waterways Ireland.

O’Gorman said today that the death of the two men at the weekend was an “absolute tragedy” and a reminder that more needs to be done to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

Minister for Integration, Roderic O'Gorman RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

“We’ve worked closely with a range of state agencies in terms of the response to international protection applicants who have been rough sleeping in recent times,” he said.

O’Gorman said many of the day-to-day operational issues “including discussions about the use of barriers” are handled by the operational committee.

“Those day-to-day issues are discussed within that particular operational committee and I think that’s the appropriate place in which officials who are working on the ground are able to identify what are the best responses in each areas to enhance safety, but also to ensure that as quickly as possible, my departments can offer accommodation,” he said.

He added: “Since I introduced the comprehensive accommodation strategy in late March over 1,000 people, many of whom hadn’t had accommodation previously, have been given that accommodation.”

The Grand Canal, pictured 29 May 2024 RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

The latest figures from the Department of Integration show that 2,300 international protection applicants are unaccommodated in the state.

To date, the cost of removing tents in Dublin has come to over €125,000. Some €45,000 has been spent on the barriers since May.

Waterways Ireland said last week that 330 tents have been removed from the canal to date.

With reporting from Christina Finn.