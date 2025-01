GREEN PARTY LEADER Roderic O’Gorman has said his remark that he would be “a bollocks” when holding the incoming government to account was a “little bit tongue in cheek”.

O’Gorman, the Greens’ sole remaining TD, made the colourful comment when speaking at his party’s annual conference in Dublin yesterday.

The outgoing Children’s Minister told delegates about a recent exchange he had after an appearance on a radio panel with two other government TDs. They apparently told O’Gorman he will “always be very reasonable” in opposition.

The Dublin West TD said he replied by saying: ‘Guys, I’m going to be a bollocks’. Members of the conference laughed as he recalled the light-hearted moment.

When asked about his remarks on RTÉ’s This Week today, O’Gorman said: “It was a conversation I had with a couple of former colleagues who will now be part of the new government.

A little bit tongue in cheek, but I think it does reflect the different position that I and the Green Party find ourselves in now.

“We were part of government for the last four and a half years. We worked hard, we delivered on the key elements of the Programme for Government.

“But in the next Dáil, I’ll be part of the opposition and it’ll be my role to hold the government to account.”

Climate concerns

O’Gorman has recently raised concerns about the fact climate change may not be as much of a priority for the incoming government as the Greens are no longer in power.

He said he will call out the new government – set to comprise Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and a number of independents – if they don’t follow through on issues such as emissions reduction targets and commitments to invest in public transport.

“I’ll be a strong voice where I see the new government making mistakes, or I see them failing to implement commitments.”

O’Gorman yesterday told around 400 delegates at his party’s conference in Castleknock that the general election was “hugely disappointing” but the Greens will rebuild.

November’s election was a massive blow for the Green Party. After winning 12 seats in the 2020 election, its best ever result, it only managed to keep one seat in 2024.

Government formation talks involving Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and independent TDs are continuing this weekend.